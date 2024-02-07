Louisville at Syracuse preview

Louisville Cardinals (7-15, 2-9) at Syracuse Orange (14-8, 5-6)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

Location: JMA Wireless Dome: Syracuse, N.Y.

Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Seth Greenberg (analyst)

Favorite: Syracuse by 8.5

Series: Louisville leads, 19-12

Last Meeting: Syracuse won 70-69 on Jan. 3, 2023 in Louisville

Series History:

Probable Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G Tre White (6-7, 205, So.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 200, R-So.)

G/F Curtis Williams (6-5, 205, Fr.)

F Kaleb Glenn (6-6, 205, Fr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr.)

Syracuse

G Judah Mintz (6-4, 185, So.)

G J.J Starling (6-4, 206, So.)

G Justin Taylor (6-6, 218, So.)

F Chris Bell (6-7, 188, So.)

F Maliq Brown (6-8, 222, So.)

Statistics:

Relevant Videos:

About Syracuse:

After 47 seasons under Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim, everyone associated with Syracuse basketball appears to still be getting acclimated to life under new leader Adrian Autry.

The Orange had a decent enough run early on, dropping non-conference games to Tennessee and Gonzaga while having little trouble with anyone else. Their NCAA tournament hopes have taken a dramatic hit since the start of play in the ACC, however, where the ‘Cuse is just 5-6. They enter Wednesday night coming off back-to-back road losses, a tough-to-stomach defeat against Boston College, and then a 99-70 drubbing at the hands of Wake Forest.

The most jarring thing about watching Syracuse play in a post-Boeheim world is seeing the Orange in a defense other than Boeheim’s traditional 2-3 zone. Autry’s team plays mostly man-to-man and on most nights does a pretty good job at it. The Orange are 39th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, and haven’t allowed more than 73 points in any of their conference victories.

Offensively has been a bit more of a struggle.

Sophomore guard Judah Mintz (18.2 ppg/4.6 apg) is still an electric performer, but he doesn’t have a ton of help. MIntz shoots 33.9 percent from three (40.2 percent at home), but Syracuse as a team is connecting on only 31.7 percent of its shots from beyond the arc, good for 265th in the country.

The team’s already thin bench took a hit earlier this week when it was announced that junior forward Benny Williams had been dismissed from the program.

JJ Starling — who has averaged 19.7 ppg over the last three games — and Maliq Brown are both capable scorers, but if Louisville can keep Mintz from going above his season average, they should have a good shot at springing a second straight upset.

Notable:

—After a win over Florida State on Saturday, Louisville is now looking for back-to-back conference wins for the first time since winning four straight at the start of league play in 2022-23.

—In Saturday’s win over Florida State, Louisville had four players score at least 18 points for the first time since Feb. 1, 1989, against Virginia Tech. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (29 points) and Ty-Laur Johnson (27) became the first Cardinals to both score at least 27 in the same game since Larry O’Bannon and Taquan Dean did it against Charlotte in 2005.

—U of L is one of two teams in the nation, along with New Mexico, with five different players who have scored at least 26 points in a game this season – Huntley-Hatfield (29), Tre White (29), Skyy Clark (29), Johnson (27) and Mike James (26).

—Louisville is 4-7 all-time in road games against Syracuse.

—Louisville is 4-28 in ACC games under the direction of head coach Kenny Payne.

—Louisville is 224-15 over the last 20 seasons and 21-3 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards are 5-1 in such games this season.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 130-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Syracuse 81, Louisville 69