Louisville spring game set for April 19

From U of L:

The 2024 Louisville Football Spring Game presented by Paul Davis Restoration of Louisville is set for 7 p.m. ET Friday, April 19 at L&N Stadium.

The ACC Network will carry the spring football game live.

Louisville is gearing up for its second season under Jeff Brohm, who guided the Cardinals to a 10-4 record and the school’s first appearance in the ACC title game.

The Cardinals return 13 starters from last season’s team that won 10 games for the first time since 2013 and advanced to its first trip to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif.