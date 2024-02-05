Ty-Laur Johnson named ACC Rookie of the Week

From U of L:

Louisville men’s basketball freshman Ty-Laur Johnson has been named ACC Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday.

This is the first weekly award of Johnson’s young career, and he’s the first Cardinal to earn Rookie of the Week honors from the league since his current teammate Mike James did so on Jan. 9, 2023.

Johnson, a 6-foot guard from Brooklyn, N.Y., had an unprecedented outing in Saturday’s 101-92 home win over Florida State with a career-high 27 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

He came off the bench to play 38 minutes and became the program’s first player to ever have at least 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a game.

Johnson is the only player in the country this season to have at least 27 points, 11 assists and six rebounds against a Division I opponent. He’s only the fourth player in the last eight seasons to do it against a Power Five opponent.

The newcomer’s 27 points are the most by any ACC freshman this year, and his 11 assists tie that same bar.

Johnson and Louisville return to action at Syracuse at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.