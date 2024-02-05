Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—It’s a monster night for the Louisville women’s basketball team, which will hit the road to take on No. 3 NC State. The 7 p.m. tip will be carried nationally on ESPN2. Here’s a preview.

—Teddy Bridgewater’s post-NFL career will begin with him being the head coach at his old high school, Miami Northwestern.

—Tomahawk Nation recaps Florida State’s “embarrassing” loss to Louisville.

—The Louisville women’s basketball team is up one spot to No. 15 in this week’s AP poll.

—This week in Cardinal athletics:

Monday, February 5

#16/12 Women’s Basketball at #5 NC State - 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7

Men’s Basketball at Syracuse - 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8

#16/12 Women’s Basketball vs #14/16 Notre Dame - 6 p.m. ET (KFC Yum! Center)

Friday, February 9

Lacrosse vs Denver - TBA

Track&Field at Eagle Invite

Softball vs LIU (FGCU Kickoff Classic) - 10 a.m. ET

Women’s Tennis at Marshall - 12 p.m. ET

Softball vs Georgetown (FGCU Kickoff Classic) - 2:30 p.m. ET

Men’s Tennis vs Cornell - 5 p.m. ET (Bass-Rudd Tennis Center)

Saturday, February 10

Track&Field at Eagle Invite

Women’s Tennis vs Furman - 12 p.m. ET

Softball vs Georgetown (FGCU Kickoff Classic) - 5:00 p.m. ET

Men’s Basketball vs Georgia Tech - 6:30 p.m. ET (KFC Yum! Center)

Softball vs Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU Kickoff Classic) - 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11

Lacrosse at Colorado - TBA

#16/12 Women’s Basketball at #21/13 Syracuse - 12 p.m. ET

Men’s Tennis vs #12 Harvard - 12 p.m. ET (Bass-Rudd Tennis Center)

Softball vs Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU Kickoff Classic) - 12:30 p.m. ET

—Louisville is one of the worst football cities in America according to this study.

—Other ACC coaches go to bat for Kenny Payne in this CJ story.

—The laugh after “better team” is annoying.

Hailey Van Lith says she transferred to a "better team" and she went to LSU to be pushed more



pic.twitter.com/zQhJenWGfh — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) February 5, 2024

—Louisville sits at No. 11 in this week’s women’s basketball power rankings from The Athletic. LSU, in case you’re wondering, is No. 13.

—MetLife Stadium has been announced as the site of the 2026 World Cup Final. The US Men’s National Team will play two of its three pool play games in Los Angeles, and the third in Seattle.

—Bad news for downtown, as Humana is giving up its signature Humana Tower building as it further consolidates its local headquarters.

—Eight years ago today. Kinda feels like yesterday. Kinda feels like 20 years ago.

"Damion and Trey have nothing to look forward to. They were hit over the head with a sledgehammer for something they had nothing to do with"

The unofficial start of “the bad times.”

—New Louisville football commit Jake Cook talks about his commitment in this podcast.

—The U of L men’s tennis team fell to No. 16 Kentucky over the weekend.

—Legendary Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin, the winningest coach in the history of the sport, passed away on Friday.

—Congrats to Q.

A well deserved honor as we retire Quentin Snider's jersey this Wednesday night!

—Kenny Payne has offered class of 2025 small forward EJ Walker from Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger, Ky.

—Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra brought home a Grammy last night.

—Nice to see the women getting the support they deserve this season.

An interesting tidbit: Per ACC stats, Louisville's average home attendance of 8,400 during ACC play is the most in the league. Virginia Tech's second with 6,666. Last night's crowd of 8,254 got to see quite a game at the Yum! Center.

—Sports media and college sports infrastructure are facing similar problems. No individual execution can make up for the fact that the suits at the top simply don’t care about the same things.

—Rick Bozich shares his thoughts on U of L’s Saturday night upset of Florida State.

—There’s a reason why certain programs field the best defensive teams in college basketball year after year regardless of personnel.

Here's the intro from yesterday's video explaining the mathematical reason for why drop coverage is so popular... and how Houston does the exact opposite

—Saturday Blitz says Florida State is the only team in the ACC that did a better job in the transfer portal than Louisville did.

—Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic evaluates new OL commit Jake Cook.

—Former Louisville tight end Christian Pedersen is continuing his college career at Morehead State.

—Gary Parrish says Louisville should be targeting Nate Oats.

"If I were Louisville, Nate Oats would be on my very short list of potential candidates." said @GaryParrishCBS

—Jeff Brohm will talk with the media at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Cardinal football head coach will discuss his 24 transfer portal additions and field questions on any other football-related topics.

—Inside Pack Sports has five quick thoughts on tonight’s Louisville-NC State game.

—DePaul Day may have died here, but Rick brought it with him to New York.

Omg - I was just given a bobble head of myself to be given out tomorrow at UBS vs DePaul @ 6:30. If this doesn't pack the house, nothing will ‍♂️ And btw it looks much much better than the real thing

—The CJ has a photo gallery from Louisville’s win over Florida State.

—And finally, beat NC State.