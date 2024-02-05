Hercy Miller will miss the rest of the season

Louisville walk-on reserve point guard Hercy Miller will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season, the school announced Monday.

Miller will undergo a medical procedure in California to address an ongoing hip injury that he has attempted to play through.

“After outside medical consultation, Hercy and his family elected to move forward with the procedure which will rule him out for the remainder of the season,” a statement from U of L read.

Miller has played in 10 games this season and made three starts, totaling 11 points, three assists and a rebound. He becomes the third player to have his 2023-24 season shortened by injury, joining Dennis Evans and JJ Traynor. Toss in Trentyn Flowers, who left the program in August, and Koron Davis, who was dismissed from the program in December, and five players who were on the roster on Aug. 1 won’t be available for Kenny Payne in the season’s final five weeks.