Johnson, Huntley-Hatfield carry Louisville to 101-92 upset of Florida State.

Behind tremendous individual efforts from Ty-Laur Johnson and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, the Louisville men’s basketball team snapped a 7-game losing streak to Florida State with a 101-92 victory inside the KFC Yum Center Saturday night.

With starting point guard Skyy Clark sidelined with a hip injury, Johnson came off the bench and controlled the entire game, finishing with 27 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Huntley-Hatfield was equally dominant inside, notching a new career-high with 29 points to go along with seven rebounds.

How good was Johnson? He became the first player in Louisville history to have at least 20 points, five rebounds and 10 assists in a game.

The victory marked U of L’s first over Florida State since the David Padgett-led Cards knocked off the Seminoles in the 8-9 game of the 2018 ACC tournament. You had to go back even farther to find the last home win for Louisville over FSU, something which hadn’t happened since January of 2016.

Want more history? Kelly Dickey has you covered.

Louisville has its first 100-point output since a 104-54 win vs. Southern on Nov. 13, 2018. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) February 4, 2024

Louisville has four players with at least 15 points in a game for the first time in 10 years. Russ Smith (26), Chris Jones (21), Montrezl Harrell (19), and Luke Hancock (15) did it in an 84-71 win at Southern Methodist on March 5, 2014. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) February 4, 2024

Everybody ready for the requisite line? You sure you’re ready? All right, let’s do it.

This doesn’t change anything in the grand scheme of things, but it was still a great night and a nice moment for these players. They earned the right to feel great about themselves after this one.

Made some history, broke a lengthy losing streak to a longtime rival, and torpedoed FSU’s already dim NCAA tournament hopes. Not a bad little Saturday night.