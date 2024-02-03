Jarvis Brownlee intercepts Sam Hartman at Senior Bowl

It’s only right that Sam Hartman’s final appearance as a college quarterback featured an interception thrown to a Louisville player.

Hartman, who struggled with picks against the Cardinals during his stints at both Wake Forest and Notre Dame, was picked off by U of L cornerback Jarvis Brownlee late in the first half of Saturdays’ Senior Bowl.

lol Sam Hartman got picked off by a Louisville player again. pic.twitter.com/S2M2BR5hu1 — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) February 3, 2024

By every account, Brownlee was one of the biggest stars of the week in Mobile. Capping it with Hartman’s 372nd interception thrown to a Louisville player just feels right.

Bring Sam to town for the Derby and fade every bet he places.