Jarvis Brownlee intercepts Sam Hartman at Senior Bowl

A fitting end to both college careers.

By Mike Rutherford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s only right that Sam Hartman’s final appearance as a college quarterback featured an interception thrown to a Louisville player.

Hartman, who struggled with picks against the Cardinals during his stints at both Wake Forest and Notre Dame, was picked off by U of L cornerback Jarvis Brownlee late in the first half of Saturdays’ Senior Bowl.

By every account, Brownlee was one of the biggest stars of the week in Mobile. Capping it with Hartman’s 372nd interception thrown to a Louisville player just feels right.

Bring Sam to town for the Derby and fade every bet he places.

