Senior Night Win Over FSU 70-55

There were long stretches tonight where the Cards played like a team that wanted to prove that they could make some noise during March Madness. They came out of the gate blazing to get up 8-0 and force a Florida State timeout. Florida State did take a lead briefly in the second quarter but Louisville went on a 19-2 run to finish the quarter with a 43-26 lead going into the half. The second half had some shaky moments but the Cards kept it together and gave the Seniors their final win in the Yum.

Closing the regular-season home slate the right way #GoCards pic.twitter.com/fKryTYVQnF — Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) March 1, 2024

Both Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris had double-doubles tonight. Olivia had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Nyla had 11 points and a career high 15 rebounds. Sydney Taylor also had 16 points. As a team Louisville out rebounded FSU 57-32.

After the game Coach Walz said, “I thought we played about 37 minutes of pretty good basketball. The first three of the 4th quarter was not good. It’s not like it was terrible but when you build a lead you want to sustain it or expand it.... 18 turnovers is way too many. We turned it over 5 times in the 4th quarter and go 3 of 12. We got sloppy and that’s where we’ve got to get smarter.”

However he was encouraged with the performance after the last loss. “OK you responded. You played much harder and with more intensity than we did [last] Sunday but now what’s Sunday at Notre Dame going to look like? That to me is going to tell the picture of where this team is going to be come NCAA tournament.” He added, “I was pleased with our performance today especially defensively. A team that’s averaging close to 78 a game to hold them to 55, and they hit a three at the buzzer, is pretty impressive.”

Another factor in the turnaround was a team discussion on their day off. Nyla Harris said, “The camaraderie that we have on this team we’re able to be real with each other. I think that there’s times when adversity is going to hit and we may not know how to react in that moment but the next day if we feel like we need to have a conversation then we’re going to have that conversation.” She added, “I think that conversation really helped and it showed that we trusted each other.”

Olivia Cochran said, “The conversation was my idea to get things off our chest because I feel like we needed it because we didn’t look happy out there last Sunday and we didn’t look like Louisville basketball.... we just needed to have a Kumbaya session. If anybody needed to cry, scream, yell, curse then just get it out right here. We’re all in this together.” Coach Walz said, “We had a nice talk. We encouraged them. There’s no question about that.”

The final regular season game is this Sunday in South Bend against Notre Dame. The game is 2PM and can be seen on ESPN.

"I just want to say to the fans, thank you guys. #CardNation, days where I didn't think I could keep going, you guys kept me going."



– @kikijefferson12 says thank you ahead of Senior Night #GoCards pic.twitter.com/QxQMCl9J3L — Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) February 26, 2024

"It's something I've never experienced, and I'm forever grateful to just experience it for one year."



– @sydtay1or on spending her fifth year as a Card #GoCards pic.twitter.com/CjO772fr2F — Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) February 28, 2024