Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—It’s Senior Night for the U of L women’s basketball team, which will look to get right with a home win over Florida State. Here’s a preview.

—Eric Crawford of WDRB writes about the final days of the Kenny Payne era at Louisville.

But the train was going nowhere. At present, it is the caboose of the ACC, in last place, two full games behind a Georgia Tech team with a first-year coach and three full games behind a Notre Dame team that has won more ACC games in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season (six) than Payne has won in his first two (five). One of its wins was over Louisville. By 22. In the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville has lost 57 games on Denny Crum Court in its home building. Of those, 21 have come the past two seasons, a dozen of them by double-digits. These are just the facts. Another fact: In Payne’s second season, the program failed to meet even scaled-back projections for ticket revenue, finishing $2 million short of those. As I outlined in a previous column, a decision to make a change is driven as much by business as basketball. But there are basketball reasons. Payne never voiced a coherent plan for the basketball program, did not outline concrete steps for it to climb out of its malaise, rarely discussed strategy beyond the need for his players to “fight,” and, in the end, was left talking about his players’ inability to “will” the team to victory. Perhaps they lacked the will because they were not clear on the way, or at the very least, did not embrace it. Their lack of confidence at times belied a deficiency of preparation. And “fight” should be a given. It’s an attitude, not a strategy. The first rule of fight club is that you do not talk about fight club. That Payne repeatedly had to urge his team to “fight” was a red flag.

—Danny Manning will handle Louisville’s pre-Syracuse media availability tomorrow at 12:15 p.m.

—The ACC will announce conference opponents for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season today. Excited to see how many times we get to renew the old AAC rivalry with SMU.

—To be fair, Louisville DID schedule that way this year ... they just weren’t good enough to beat any of those teams convincingly (or some of them at all).

SVP did an absolutely amazing job breaking down the NET and its benefits/flaws in this clip: pic.twitter.com/Pzl3k9T3v4 — Josh (@TheZagaholic) February 28, 2024

—You can now join the waitlist to purchase tickets for this summer’s TBT games at Freedom Hall.

—After a tough stretch, Jeff Walz is stressing the need to play with no regrets as his team inches closer to the postseason.

—SportsBetting.ag gives Louisville and Alabama the same odds to make next year’s College Football Playoff.

—Louisville is 80/1 to win the College World Series according to BetOnline. LSU is the 13/2 favorite with Wake Forest right behind them at 7/1.

—Jack Harlow has announced the lineup for his two-day Gazebo Festival, scheduled to take place on May 25-26 at the Waterfront. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

—According to this study, 57 percent of in-office workers in Kentucky admit to watching March Madness at work.

—Would’ve won the whole thing.

Here's what a CFP with last year's rankings and next year's alignment would have looked like under this proposal for a 14 team Playoff with 10 P4 and 1 G5 autobid. pic.twitter.com/JIUNfX0zno — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 29, 2024

—NIL and the transfer portal are helping keep some top talent in college football longer than they would have been otherwise.

—Quentin Snider is hosting an elite middle school point guard training academy. More information here.

—Kentucky’s team chemistry is already in midseason form.

EAT

SLEEP

SUPLEX

REPEAT https://t.co/vpUzedY5Ly — CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 28, 2024

—Kansas has given head football coach Lance Leipold a significant raise.

—ESPN’s Bill Connelly looks at the 10 most interesting quarterbacks of the 2024 college football season.

—We have never seen so many shots being taken in men’s D-I hoops, and it’s a fun watch.

—This was a time to be alive.

—Duke Basketball Report recaps last night’s Blue Devil rout.

—Big Red Louie says last night was a new low for the Kenny Payne era, but honestly, it just sort of felt like another normal occurrence.

—Louisville Report is keeping tabs on the Cardinal players at the NFL Draft scouting combine.

—Kathy is the best.

Shout out to Kathy Tronzo, nearing the end of her 50th season in the University of Louisville Media Relations office.



Her tenure with UofL Athletics has spanned 322 wins in football and 1,125 wins in men's basketball, nearly 60% of the all-time wins by each program. pic.twitter.com/7qxS9oQEqQ — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) February 26, 2024

—Kenny Payne played the hits during his postgame press conference Wednesday night. Lottttta talk about “fight” yet again.

—Old North Banter has three observations from Duke’s blowout win.

—Emily Engstler reminds everyone that Jeff Walz is the best.

While Emily Engstler had her sights on being a pro, when she transferred for her final year of college she was looking to find family at her next program.@em__baller found that at @LouisvilleWBB with @CoachJeffWalz. pic.twitter.com/0hX2Qu8FZJ — No Cap Space WBB (@NoCapSpaceWBB) February 22, 2024

—Three Cardinal track and field athletes have clinched berths to the NCAA Indoor Championships.

—The U of L softball team is headed back to Florida.

—It has been cool seeing the Brohms supporting every U of L sport imaginable these last couple of months.

Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and @Brohm_Brady sitting by the U of L bench at Cameron Indoor Stadium tonight.



The Brohm's have been to baseball, softball, women's basketball, and now men's basketball games this week. — Jody Demling (@jdemling) February 29, 2024

—Louisville has trailed by 15 points or more in 60 percent of Kenny Payne’s games.

—Jeff Brohm has offered Indianapolis Ben Davis defenisve lineman Isaiah White.

—Jon Scheyer breaks down Duke’s win over Louisville, which happened without the services of point guard Caleb Foster.

