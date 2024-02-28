Duke hammers Louisville, 84-59

Louisville dropped its third consecutive game by 22 points or more with an 84-59 road drubbing at the hands of Duke Wednesday night.

The Cardinals surrendered 80 or more points for the 14th time this season, as the Blue Devils knocked down 11-of-22 three-pointers and shot 56.1 percent from the field overall.

U of L, which went just 3-for-17 from beyond the arc, was led by Tre White’s 15 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield notched his ninth career double-double with an 11-point, 10-rebound effort.

Jeremy Roach led Duke with 19 points.

With the loss, Kenny Payne is now responsible for two of the three 20-loss seasons in the 110-year history of Louisville basketball.

Two weeks.