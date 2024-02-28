Louisville unveils new locker room at Jim Patterson Stadium

It has been a long time coming, but the Louisville Baseball program has a new locker room to call home. The Henry Davis Locker Room, named after the No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, is the first major step in improving the facilities at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The state-of-the-art facility levels the playing field with the rest of the ACC and gives Louisville a new recruiting tool that boasts a barber shop, lockers with lighted nameplates, lounge areas, and a mannequin to display the jerseys to be worn on that day.

To say this is a major upgrade is an understatement. Take a look here:

And here:

Dan McDonnell was rightfully upset upon the completion of the 2023 season due to the lack of facilities and commitment to his program as his facilities had fallen severely behind the rest of the ACC. It is great to see the administration, along with Henry Davis, make this possible for the current and future student athletes.

McDonnell’s comments made their rounds on social media due to the Cardinals 31-24 record, but facts are facts. Recruits love flashy facilities. No, they don’t win games, but its challenging to recruit against programs in your conference that have made major improvements to their ballparks. If you don’t think these things matter, check out how the current team reacted when they saw it for the first time:

When the budget was approved last year, money was earmarked for the locker room, training room, workout areas, and dugouts. Hopefully work on the additional items begin around the ballpark to continue the enhancements and aesthetics in the stadium.