Louisville at Duke preview

Louisville Cardinals (8-19, 3-13) at Duke Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium: Durham, N.C.

Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (analyst)

Favorite: Duke by 20.5

Series: Duke leads, 14-9

Last Meeting: Duke won 83-69 on Jan. 23 in Louisville

Series History:

Probable Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G Skyy Clark (6-3, 205, So.)

G Tre White (6-7, 205, So.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 200, R-So.)

F Kaleb Glenn (6-6, 205, Fr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr.)

Duke

G Jared McCain (6-2, 180, Sr.)

G Jeremy Roach (6-3, 197, Fr.)

G Caleb Foster (6-5, 197, Fr.)

F Mark Mitchell (6-9, 232, So.)

C Kyle Filipowski (7-0, 248, So.)

Statistics:

Relevant Videos:

About Duke:

The preseason No. 2 team in the country, Duke enters Wednesday night’s game against Louisville coming off of an emotional loss over the weekend at Wake Forest. The Blue Devils currently sit at No. 8 on Ken Pom and No. 11 in the NET Rankings, and are still battling for both a conference championship and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

A home loss to U of L would be a devastating blow to both of those pursuits.

ACC Player of the Year candidate Kyle Filipowski will play Wednesday night despite suffering an ankle injury during the court storming that accompanied Wake’s win on Saturday. Filipowski ranks eighth in the ACC in scoring (16.9 ppg), sixth in rebounding (8.3 rpg), tied for third in blocked shots (1.7 bpg) and eighth in field goal percentage (.499). He shot the ball poorly in the first game against Louisville, and still finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The Cardinals also had no answer inside for sophomore power forward Mark Mitchell, who produced one of his four double-double games of the year with a 20-point, 12-rebound effort. In his last 13 outings, Mitchell is averaging 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds with three double-doubles.

Louisville is (unofficially) the worst perimeter defense team in the history of basketball at any level, and that ineptitude could very well be on full display once again Wednesday night. Duke is 12th in the country in three-point field goal percentage (38.2 percent) and has made 10 or more triples in each of its last four games.

Duke has outscored its opponents by an average of 12.7 points per contest, which tops the ACC and ranks 15th nationally. They need some style points after Saturday’s loss, so don’t expect Jon Scheyer to hold back if the home team is holding a sizable advantage in the second half this evening.

Notable:

—After winning three straight games over Duke in 2020 and 2021, Louisville has lost its last four contests against the Blue Devils.

—Duke’s Jon Scheyer and Louisville’s Kenny Payne are the only two active head coaches to win a national championship as both a player and coach.

—Louisville is 5-8 against Duke since joining the ACC in 2014-15.

—Louisville is the only program in college basketball that played at least 10 games against Mike Krzyzewski and owned a winning record (9-8) against the now retired Hall of Famer.

—Louisville is 5-32 in ACC games under the direction of head coach Kenny Payne, and 0-2 against Duke.

—With four games still to play in the regular season, Louisville can already earn no better than the No. 11 seed in the ACC tournament.

—Duke is the only team to rank among the top four ACC statistical leaders in both scoring offense (2nd/80.4 points per game) and scoring defense (4th/67.7 points allowed per game).

—The Blue Devils lead the ACC in scoring margin (+12.7), field goal percentage (.483), 3-point field goal percentage (.382) and assists (15.4 per game).

—Louisville assistant Nolan Smith was an All-American player at Duke and was an assistant on the Blue Devil staff two seasons ago.

—Duke has connected on at least one 3-pointer in 1,216 straight games, the second-longest streak nationally.

—Louisville beat Duke 72-69 in the 1986 NCAA Championship game behind Final Four Most Outstanding Player Pervis Ellison’s 25 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.

—Louisville is 224-16 over the last 20 seasons and 21-4 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards are 5-2 in such games this season.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 130-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Duke 88, Louisville 66