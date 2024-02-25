Cardinal Nine Rewind: Louisville takes three of four from St. Bonaventure

It was not always pretty, but Louisville (3-4) picked up their first three victories of the 2024 season over St. Bonaventure (2-5) this weekend. The teams squared off for a double-header on Friday (7 inning games), followed by a game on Saturday and Sunday. It was the first time the Bonnies played an ACC foe since beating Boston College in 2008.

Friday

The Cardinals came out of the gate hot in the first game of the double header, scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning to set the tone. Unfortunately, that would conclude the scoring for the remainder of the game as St. Bonaventure took the first game, 4-3, in 8 innings.

Trailing 3-1 in the 6th inning, Jack Putney hit a popup to right field that seemed playable off the bat. Isaac Humphrey appeared to be settled under it, but the wind carried the ball over the fence to tie the game for the Bonnies. They later tacked on a run in the top of the 8th and Louisville could not get anything going in the home-half of the final frame.

Chance Moore tossed a complete game for the visitors, allowing just 3 runs on 8 hits while striking out 4 batters.

The second game of the double header was all Louisville as Coach McDonnell sent a loud and clear message to the upperclassmen by starting 7 freshman and sophomores, plus a freshman pitcher. The youngsters scored early and often, pounding St. Bonaventure 21-3 to give the Cards their first victory of the season.

Zion Rose, Luke Napleton, Brandon Anderson, Michael Lippe, Gavin Kilen, Korbyn Dickerson, Alex Alicea, and Lucas Moore each chipped in with multi-hit games while Napleton belted the first home run of the season for Louisville.

Parker Detmers (W, 1-0) made his first collegiate appearance, going 4 innings, allowing 2 runs, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts. Fellow freshman, Mitchell Dean (S,1) finished the remaining 3 innings, allowing just one run in his collegiate debut.

Saturday

After a major shakeup in the lineup in the second game on Friday, the coaching staff went with more of a hybrid look on Saturday, mixing up some of the younger and older guys.

Anderson, who took over at third base for Logan Beard, had a career day at the plate, going 3-3 with 5 RBI’s, the most in his three years with the program.

Along with Anderson, Moore, Eddie King Jr., Ryan McCoy, and Alicea each notched a multi-hit game as the Cards offense erupted for a 15-2 victory.

Evan Webster (4 IP, 6 H, ER, 5 K) started on the mound but was not eligible for the win because a starter must record at least five innings. Dan Snyder (W, 1-0) picked up the first win of his career while Justin West (S, 1) tossed three solid innings to close out the game.

West, who missed his senior season of high school to Tommy John surgery then missed the entire 2023 season at Louisville due to an injury that occurred after throwing one inning against Xavier, is back for 2024. He has all the tools to be a weekend rotation type talent and I am glad to see him back on the mound. He’s a heck of a competitor that just keeps battling through adversity.

Sunday

The series finale was a back-and-forth affair, but Louisville delivered the final knockout punch in the bottom of the 8th inning by scoring 8 runs after the Bonnies scored 5 runs in the top of the inning. Louisville outlasted St. Bonaventure, 18-11.

Moore, who has played in every game to start his freshman season, was the star of the show. He was 4-5 with 4 runs, RBI, and 3 stolen bases to help catapult the Cardinals offense. Moore has been the aggressor on the base paths and has continuously given opposing pitchers fits as he is a threat to steal at any moment.

Napleton chipped in with another solid performance at the plate, going 3-6 with 4 RBI while Zion Rose launched his first collegiate home run. Many more to come.

B6 | Big Z‼️ @zionrosebball4 pays his first visit to the berm‼️



ACCNX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/Ajhw5OqoDM — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) February 25, 2024

Patrick Forbes (3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 2 K) made his first appearance of the season after dealing with an injury. He was on a limited pitch count, or we would have likely seen him go a little longer. I still believe Forbes will be a regular in the weekend rotation this season.

Kayden Campbell (W, 1-1) picked up his first win of the season.

Final Thoughts

— There is no way around it, it was an up and down weekend. St. Bonaventure is a team that won 8 games in 2023, 5 in 2022, and 7 in 2021. They had no business beating Louisville. This game will have long lasting implications on their resume at the end of the season as it will be a quad-four loss.

— Defensively, the Cards looked to be improved for the majority of the weekend. Sunday, on the other hand, was a different story as they recorded 6 errors. That just can’t happen as the schedule will continue to become more challenging.

— Base running was much improved. King Jr. was picked off late in the first game, but overall, it was a better showing than opening weekend.

— Coach McDonnell sent a loud and clear message - produce or have a seat. It doesn’t matter if this is your first weekend or fourth year, it appears that he is going to continue rotating guys until he finds the lineup he likes. At this point in time, the younger group has provided a spark and proved that they can compete and if I know Dan, he will continue to feed the hot hand.

Looking Ahead

Louisville will host EKU (1-6) on Tuesday at 3 PM before welcoming Youngstown State (0-6) next weekend for a three game series. These are four more quad-four games that are nearly must-win in order to preserve the RPI.

Go Cards!