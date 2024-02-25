Louisville Loses to Virginia 73-68

I think it’s safe to say that many Louisville fans feel that things have not been trending in the right direction with this team. It’s one thing to bump up against the rough part of the schedule and lose to top-ranked teams, but it’s another thing altogether to lose at home to a team that’s 13-13 with only a few games left in the regular season. Also once again they fell apart with a lead and Coach Walz said, ““We were absolutely bad today at the wrong time,” He added, “Up 9 with 8:50 to play and.... defensively we were bad. We gave up too many easy shots. It kills you. It kills your momentum, it kills the crowd. That’s one thing with this team that they can’t figure out. We’ve got 10,000 here who are ready to get going and then we just give up a wide open 3 with our hands down... There has to be urgency. There has to be desperation.”

Nyla Harris had 17 points and 9 rebounds. Kiki Jefferson came off the bench to put up a double-double with both 10 points and rebounds. Sydney Taylor scored 15 points. Olivia Cochran had to sit in crucial stretches with foul trouble before fouling out with 4 points. At the end of the half Virginia was out-rebounding the Cards 14-24 (3-11 on the offensive board) but by the end of the game it leveled out some to 36-39.

Coach Walz said, “We can’t have kids who are playing 20 minutes a game and not figure out a way to get one rebound. It’s inexcusable. We had too many collapses defensively which is the scary part.... I challenge them. I challenge our toughness and I’ll take responsibility for that. I’ve just got to figure out a way to push them harder.” He added, “All it takes is one possession one player to completely collapse and not follow a scouting report and then it exposes everyone else.”

From @jdemling research: That’s Jeff Walz’s first home loss to an unranked ACC team at home. Now 56-1. Also the first back-to-back ACC home losses. “I congratulated our players on the court after the game for being the team to figure out a way to lose back-to-back home games. . .… — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) February 25, 2024

He said, “We all got spoiled with Kas [Mykasa Robinson]. For five years [she] was the best defensive player we’ve had here in a long, long time. That’s because she’d guard her man and everyone else’s man because she understands and has such great instincts. If you got beat she’d cover up for you and tell you exactly where to go. We miss that.” He added, ““Our problem right now is when we struggle defensively we struggle offensively. Our identity is all on offense and that’s not been what the teams have been here in the past. If we didn’t score then you weren’t going to scoring.”

Next up is Senior Night against Florida State. The game is at 8PM and can be seen on the ACC Network.