Louisville Defeats Georgia Tech 80-62

After that last loss Coach Walz decided to shake things up a little tonight and he had Kiki Jefferson and Sydney Taylor come off the bench instead of starting. After Sydney scored 23 points in the first half and 31 points for the game Coach Walz laughed and said, “She won’t be starting on Sunday I can guarantee you that.”

Coach Walz said, “Our first three quarters we played some really good basketball.... but the fourth quarter was just atrocious.” The Cards had a 63-40 lead going into the 4th quarter but Georgia Tech went on a run and cut the lead to 65-54 with 5 minutes to go. Louisville steadied themselves and put the game away in the final 5 minutes. Coach Walz said, “We showed them on film, Tech’s a team who won’t quit... but overall just really, really pleased with how we executed everything that we worked on.”

Jayda Curry (13 points) and Nina Rickards (7 points) were both hampered with foul trouble early. Coach Walz said, “It’s the same stuff I’ve been telling them all year. I don’t know if they’ll change. If they won’t they’ll keep getting fouls and sit on the bench. So for anyone who wants to watch them play— sorry.” He said, “Maybe in three years they’ll change the [foul] rules and they can see if they can appeal to come back to college.”

Next up the Cards come back home to play Virginia this Sunday. Coach Walz said, “It’s a huge game for us. I’m really hoping we can get a huge, huge crowd. I know it’s tough with church so if you can go to morning service that would be great. If not you can watch it online from your seat,” The game is at noon and can be seen on the CW.