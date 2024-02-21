Seedy K’s GameCap: Notre Dame

At the media timeout with 7:52 left in Louisville’s eventual 22 point laydown to fellow ACC bottom feeder Notre Dame, the Cards had run off 6 in a row to cut the Irish advantage to 45-53.

Though they’d never led for a nanosecond, against a foe as close to inept as U of L as any in the conference, with both Skyy Clark, though I haven’t the slightest clue how he could play as he did with a broken rib, and Ty-Laur Johnson again on the hardwood, the game seemed within reach. (Forgive the run on sentence.)

But, ya know — silly me — not really.

Braedon, Son of Jeffersonville native ND Coach Micah Shrewsberry, proceeded to net a triple out of the timeout.

After another too quick ill-advised shot by a Cardinal, SOC drained another threeball. (He was 7/11 for the night from the Walking Bridge to pappy’s home, leading the victors in scoring with 23.)

During the next four minutes and change, by which time the meager “throng” had thinned out considerably, the home team scored two, the visitors, hitting 6 of 6 from the field, 16.

The Final: Louisville 50. Notre Dame 72.

That is not a typo.

* * * * *

Your inveterate scribe, as verbose as any writer on the interweb, has no more words.

— c d kaplan