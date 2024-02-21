Notre Dame embarrasses Louisville, 72-50

In a battle(?) of the two worst teams in the ACC, Louisville wrote yet another chapter in the ever-expanding book of Kenny Payne embarrassments with a 72-50 home loss to Notre Dame Wednesday night.

The Fighting Irish, who were picked to finish last in the conference coming into the season, hit 12-of-27 three-pointers and outscored their hosts by 16 in the second half. Braeden Shrewsberry, the coach’s son, led the onslaught by hitting 7-of-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with a game-high 23 points.

Skyy Clark scored 18 points to lead the way for Louisville, which could never match the intensity of a Notre Dame team that entered the evening with just one win on the road. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 16 points.

A second straight last place finish in the ACC for U of L now feels like a foregone conclusion.

Outside of the point guard position, Louisville has the talent advantage over Notre Dame at every single position on the floor. This Fighting Irish team does not have anywhere near the talent necessary to be a player in a conference like the ACC, which is why they entered the evening ranked 293rd in adjusted offensive efficiency.

What the Irish do have is a coach who knows what he’s doing and players who believe wholeheartedly in the message that’s being presented to them. It’s how a group with that little offensive talent (and with two leading scorers who are both true freshmen) can still come together to be one of the best defensive teams in the entire country.

Louisville was beaten in every single element of this game, and the reason for that is Notre Dame hired a quality head basketball coach last year, and two years ago we didn’t.

Three more weeks.