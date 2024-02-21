Louisville drops home opener to Xavier, 9-1

It was a rough afternoon at 3rd and Central as Louisville (0-3) lost their home opener for just the third time in Coach McDonnell’s 18-year tenure as head coach. Xavier won in every facet of the game. They pitched much better, displayed more discipline in the batters box, and their dugout was loud from the first pitch until the last.

After taking two losses in Florida over the weekend and Carson Liggett (L, 0-1) on the mound, I thought this Louisville team would come out with a sense of urgency to get on the right track. Instead, they looked timid for 9 innings.

Louisville pitchers walked 9 batters, allowed 6 extra base hits, including two home runs, and only recorded four strikeouts. This same Xavier team that totaled 17 hits in three games over the weekend against Clemson tallied 15 hits today against the Cardinals pitching staff.

Liggett (2.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 K, BB) took his first loss of the season after missing his start over the weekend due to the cancellation of the final game in Tampa. He turned the ball over to Kaleb Corbett (2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, K) but he was unable to cool the Musketeers bats.

Tucker Biven, Kayden Campbell, and Ty Starke, making his first collegiate appearance, combined to pitch two consecutive innings of shutout baseball before Xavier tacked on four more runs in the two final innings against Riley Phillips and Jake Karaba.

At the dish, JT Benson (2-4, RBI, 2B) and Luke Napleton (2-4) were the only two Cardinals with multiple hits while Benson was the only batter with an extra base hit. Napleton, who displayed a plethora of power during his time in D2, has shown a gap-to-gap approach, using all fields. He had two great plate appearances today.

Offensively, Louisville was not locked in, looking at the third strike on multiple occasions, leaving runners stranded, and having veterans get picked off during critical situations. To me, the biggest disappointment is that we are seeing mistakes from juniors and seniors that have been in the program for three or four years.

We have some hungry freshman and sophomores that are chomping at the bit to get on the field and I would not be surprised to see some movement in the lineup if we don’t see improvement soon.

Looking ahead, the Cards will host St. Bonaventure (1-2) this weekend in a three game series.

Schedule

Friday - 3 PM, ACCNX, 970 AM

Saturday - 1 PM, ACCNX, 93.9 FM

Sunday - 1 PM, ACCNX, 970 AM

Lets go get a trio of wins and turn this ship around.