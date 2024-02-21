Louisville vs. Notre Dame preview

Louisville Cardinals (8-18, 3-12) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-16, 4-10)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky.

Television: ESPNU

Announcers: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Tom Crean (analyst)

Favorite: Louisville by 2.5

Series: Louisville leads, 26-18

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 76-62 on Jan. 28, 2023 in South Bend

Series History:

Probable Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G Tre White (6-7, 205, So.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 200, R-So.)

G/F Curtis Williams (6-5, 205, Fr.)

F Kaleb Glenn (6-6, 205, Fr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr.)

Notre Dame

G Markus Burton (5-11, 166, Fr.)

G Braeden Shrewsberry (6-3, 189, Fr.)

F Tae Davis (6-7, 217, So.)

F Carey Booth (6-10, 203, Fr.)

F Kebba Njie (6-10, 254, So.)

Statistics:

Relevant Videos:

About Notre Dame:

If Louisville wants to avoid finishing in last place in the ACC for a second consecutive season, it will almost certainly need to take care of business Wednesday night against a Notre Dame that sits just one spot above them in the league standings.

These two teams were picked to finish at the bottom of the league before the season started, and they have not disappointed.

For first year head coach Micah Shrewsberry — who came to South Bend after a very successful stint at Penn State — the primary issue is simply talent. He was able to land Markus Burton, Indiana’s Mr. Basketball for 2023, as well as his son, Braeden, but outside of those two freshmen, the talent on this roster just isn’t where it needs to be in order to compete in a conference like the ACC.

Despite that, Shrewsberry has shown that you don’t need top-tier talent to be a top-tier defensive team. The Fighting Irish are 38th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and haven’t allowed an opponent to score more than 73 points since an early December loss to Marquette.

Burton has been stellar, and has been the team’s only double figure scorer at 16.2 ppg. He also leads them in assists at 4.2 per contest. Fellow freshman Braeden Shrewsberry is second in scoring at 9.2 ppg. Former U of L commit Tae Davis is one of a slew of a supporting cast of characters with modest averages for the season.

It’s a pretty simple read here: Notre Dame is a woeful offensive team because they don’t have the pieces necessary to be anything other than a woeful offensive team. Defensively, however, they will make Louisville earn everything it gets.

This is also a team that is undoubtedly getting better, and enters Wednesday night’s game on a two-game winning streak after toppling Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech at home. They have won just one road game all season.

Notable:

—Louisville is 5-31 in ACC games under the direction of head coach Kenny Payne, and 0-1 against Notre Dame.

—Nine of the last 26 games in this series have been decided in overtime. Four of those nine games have included multiple overtimes.

—Louisville’s Kenny and Zan Payne and Notre Dame’s Micah and Braeden Shrewsberry represent two of 28 programs in the country where a son is playing for their father as head coach.

—Notre Dame’s Markus Burton enters Wednesday’s matchup with 406 points on the season, the seventh-most of any freshman in Notre Dame history. To get to No. 1 Troy Murphy’s 519, Burton would have to average 16.2 points over the next seven games.

—Notre Dame has held all 14 of its ACC opponents thus far under their season scoring average. It has held two team to their lowest point totals of the season.

—U of L is one of two teams in the nation, along with New Mexico, with five different players who have scored at least 26 points in a game this season – Huntley-Hatfield (29), Tre White (29), Skyy Clark (29), Johnson (27) and Mike James (26).

—Notre Dame only returned 35 points from a season ago, which equates to 1.6% of scoring returning.

—Louisville is 224-16 over the last 20 seasons and 21-4 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards are 5-2 in such games this season.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 130-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Louisville 68, Notre Dame 66