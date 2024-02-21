Louisville set to host Xavier in home opener this afternoon

The Cards (0-2) and Musketeers (0-3) will both be searching for their first win of the season this afternoon as the two teams square off at Jim Patterson Stadium. Louisville lost two one-run games in Tampa against Indiana State and Connecticut while Xavier was swept all three games by Clemson over the weekend.

Xavier found themselves on the wrong side of a few lopsided contests, losing 14-3, 8-3, and 11-7. You have to tip your hat to Billy O’Conner, the Musketeers head coach, for not backing down when it comes to scheduling. His team will play 16 of their first 17 on the road, with the lone home game taking place against Cincinnati.

Louisville’s schedule is quite the opposite as the Cards begin an 18-game homestretch today.

Carson Liggett, who missed his start over the weekend due to the final game being canceled in Tampa, will get the ball against Xavier.

Senior Connor Bailey will start for Xavier, searching for the first win of his career in 34 appearances. Bailey is 0-3 with a 8.06 ERA in four seasons with the Musketeers.

Game Notes

First Pitch - 3 PM

Radio - 970 AM

TV - ACCNX

Admission - FREE

Weather - Sunny and 64 - get to the ballpark!