Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Game notes for tomorrow night’s men’s basketball contest against Notre Dame are here. Tom Crean will be on the call.

—The format for this year’s College Football Playoff is set: It’ll be the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive a first-round bye.

—With or without Kenny Payne, player retention and transfer portal success will be the keys to Louisville men’s basketball fielding a competitive squad next season.

Hell of a start to the coaching career of the artist formerly known as Dark Slime.





In his 2nd year as Head Coach at North Hardin High School, Coach Michael Baffour has been named the 2024 5th Region Coach of the Year‼️‼️‼️‼️



Trojan Nation help us congratulate Coach Baffour on his well deserved achievement

—Former UConn head coach Kevin Ollie is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

—Jim Trotter of The Athletic rips Rick Pitino for his postgame press conference after St. John’s Sunday loss to Seton Hall.

—Big Red Louie says Josh Heird can’t afford to mess up the timing of Kenny Payne’s firing.

—Sam Vecenie’s latest NBA mock draft for The Athletic has Cody Williams of Colorado as the first college player to hear his name called.

—Electric.

This video of seventh-grader JJ Franks making four straight shots to win $10,000 during a halftime challenge is ELECTRIC.



He had to make a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot in 25 seconds.



Bishop Ryan Catholic School (Minot, ND)

—Former Louisville RB coach De’Rail Sims has been hired to do the same job at Tennessee.

—The Los Angeles Rams have hired Dave Ragone to be their new quarterbacks coach.

—Heat Check CBB covers the most important things that happened in college hoops over the weekend.

—Louisville’s 27-point loss to Pitt encompassed everything wrong with the Kenny Payne era at U of L.

—Male High football star Isaac Sowells has Louisville in his top 10.

—The Louisville baseball team will kick off its home season by playing host to Xavier tomorrow afternoon at 3. Here’s a preview.

—If you’re a Louisvillian looking to adopt a pet, adopt it from here.

—Could Tyler Shough be Louisville’s Michael Penix? I’m certainly willing to listen to the argument.

On3’s Andy Staples and Jesse Simonton discussed several quarterbacks, including Shough, during ‘Andy Staples On3’ on Tuesday morning. As he was sharing his thoughts about Shough, Staples asked a question in the form of a comparison. If that analogy is eventually true, it could mean big things for the Cardinals’ new quarterback. “The question I ask for Tyler Shough is could he be this year’s Michael Penix Jr. from 2022 when he finally had a healthy season?” Staples pondered. “It was his first year with Kalen DeBoer in Washington. He’d had all the injuries at Indiana. All of a sudden? He blossoms because he’s healthy for once and he’s working with a quarterback guru who can help him along,” said Staples. “That could be Tyler Shough this year.” Simonton agreed in the sense that the experience he has will only help him in 2024. That’s certainly the case considering that he’ll be arriving at Louisville as the expected starter for Jeff Brohm next season. “Shough is on that medical school timeline. I think he has been in college for about seven, eight years now,” joked Simonton. “If not now, when? That’s an intriguing one.”

—Virginia Tech absolutely humiliated Virginia last night. The Cavaliers suddenly can’t score at all, which is a troubling development for a team firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble.

—Jeff Brohm explains why Tyler Baron made the transition from Tennessee to Louisville.

—C.L. Brown writes that Donovan Mitchell’s play in the NBA should result in U of L retiring his number.

