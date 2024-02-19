Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

We are (mostly) back from the depths of family flu hell and ready to ride straight into the final few weeks of basketball hell.

Let’s go.

—NET Rankings Update (men’s): No. 195.

—NET Rankings Update (women’s): No. 23.

—The U of L women’s basketball team is down two spots to No. 20 in this week’s AP top 25 poll.

—The history continues to pile up.

Chris Bell (Syracuse, 30 points), Miles Kelly (Georgia Tech, 36 points), and Blake Hinson (Pittsburgh, 38 points so far) are the first trio of opposing players to score 30+ points within a four-game span in Louisville program history. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) February 18, 2024

—Louisville, UConn, Tennessee and Iowa will be the four programs featured in the very first Women’s Champions Classic, which will go down on Dec. 7 at the Barclays Center. The double-header will be carried on FOX.

—Jawhar Jordan, Isaac Gurrendo, Jarvis Brownlee and Jamari Thrash have all been invited to the NFL Draft Scouting Combine.

—Highland Home (Ala.) 4-star edge rusher CJ May says he plans on visiting Louisville, Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Vandy this spring.

—Kenny Payne remains No. 1 on every hot seat list and set of odds on the next college hoops coach to be fired.

Odds to be the next college basketball coach fired:



Kenny Payne +150

Jerry Stackhouse +600

Juwan Howard +750

Mike Boynton +1200

Wayne Tinkle +1200

Josh Eilert +2500

Johnny Dawkins +2500

Jerod Haase +3000

Mike Hopkins +3500

Andy Enfield +5000 pic.twitter.com/naPVLF0Yea — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 19, 2024

—The SEC continues to trend towards going to a 9-game conference schedule in 2026, which means we could be looking at the final two years of the Battle for the Governor’s Cup.

—D1Baseball.com’s preseason NCAA tournament projections have Louisville as the No. 3 seed in Vandy’s region.

—Ty-Laur Johnson is evaluated in this film study of overachieving freshmen in college basketball this season.

Ty-Laur Johnson 6’0” Guard | Louisville 2023 RSCI : no. 86 Johnson has been a spark off the bench and a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Cardinals. Johnson is playing 22.5 MPG and has come off the bench in all but six games. When he’s on the floor, he understands his role and looks to pass first. Assisting on 32.3% of his teammates made FGs, Johnson averages 3.7 APG, with his court vision and passing feel standing out as he gets his teammates involved with a variety of passes. He is a crafty guard who plays at different speeds — his ability to get separation off the dribble bends defenses and keeps opponents guessing. Johnson will need to improve his shooting from range (18.2% 3FG) but has made his mark as a driver, getting to the rim and finishing through contact or pulling up for his mid-range jumper. Although inconsistent, Johnson plays with good defensive energy and has displayed an ability to get into opponents. The defensive end of the floor has the potential to be Johnson’s calling card — he is tough, can apply ball pressure and forces opponents into turnovers (1.2 steals per game). The flashes are there and consistency moving forward will be key, but Johnson has the potential to be an elite two-player — his feel for the game and ability to create havoc on defense makes him a special prospect.

—Former Louisville strength coach Mike Sirignano has left South Carolina to become the strength coach at Georgia State.

—The 3rd & Central podcast previews the 2024 Louisville baseball season, which got off to a rough start over the weekend.

—Get Juvenile to The Ville.

Ok 2000 ❤️s / rts and I’ll find a date for Louisville Kentucky let’s goooooo!! https://t.co/fbbkWfigG9 — JUVENILE (@juviethegreat) February 18, 2024

—Ohio State fired men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann last week and then promptly stunned No. 2 Purdue on Sunday.

—Mike DeCourcy writes that Holtmann is the latest coach to be doomed by losing a one-and-done player unexpectedly.

—Teresa Gould will be named the new commissioner of the Pac-12.

—Great to see Ray back at it.

Salute to @RaySpalding_4 for being named the @RGVVipers Player Of The Game in the @nbagleague!

•

This marks Spalding’s second year recovering from an Achilles Rupture and he’s finally getting back to his old form pic.twitter.com/GNSqh9hiwZ — 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) February 17, 2024

—Mini ticket plans for the Louisville baseball season are now available.

—Will Smith is No. 45 on the MLB Network’s countdown of the 100 best players in baseball.

—Joson Sanon, the No. 11 overall hoops recruit in the 2025 class, is down to ten schools. His lists includes Louisville.

—There’s never been a more Louisville headline.

Jeff Brohm joined the long line for lunch today on Ash Wednesday at Louisville fish staple Mike Linnig's | @JSchipperWDRB https://t.co/6uANRpwi68 — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) February 14, 2024

—Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium will return this April.

—ESPN and the College Football Playoff have reached a 6-year, $7.8 BILLION media rights extension for the expanded playoffs.

—Great story here on Washington State freshman Myles Rice, who is less than a year removed from his final chemo treatment and might be on the verge of leading Wazou to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2008.

—Love keeping the local kids local.

"Just the idea that I'll be playing at L&N Stadium come two years from now... it's unbelievable" North Oldham junior @GradeyAnthony couldn't be more excited to stay home as a Class of 2025 commit for Louisville. My story for @WHAS11 #GoCards #ForTheVille @WHAS11Kent pic.twitter.com/nwOHIHbZGZ — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) February 12, 2024

—Louisville is No. 21 in On3’s pre-spring college football top 25.

—Racing Louisville has added Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Carmelina Moscato as an assistant coach.

—Brooks Holton of the CJ writes about how Louisville basketball fans have been betting on their team during yet another dismal season.

—Great story from Evan Conley.

Vince and Evan Conley reminisce on Evan's game winning TD against Wake Forest in 2019 pic.twitter.com/UOGfFyhImc — From The Pink Seats Podcast (State of Louisville) (@PinkSeatsPod) February 12, 2024

—Donovan Mitchell had a solid performance in last night’s NBA All-Star Game.

—Jody Demling highlights the South Florida players from the class of 2025 that Jeff Brohm has his sights set on.

—The U of L softball team is off to a 10-1 start after a successful trip to Florida.

—Thor Griffith has understandably gotten a ton of attention, but don’t sleep on Jordan Guerad.

Highest graded transfer Defensive Tackles this off season pic.twitter.com/a2FmU7jJ2o — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 19, 2024

That defensive front has the potential to be absurd.

—Virginia Tech made a statement with its dominant performance inside the KFC Yum Center on Sunday.

—Gobbler Country also recaps Louisville’s first home loss of the season.

—Back Sports Page has an NFL Draft scouting report on Jack Plummer.

—Outside of specifically mentioning Blake Hinson’s 41 points, Kenny Payne’s comments about the Pitt game sounded almost exactly like his comments about 45 other games at this point.

“A guy walked into a game and had 41 points,” Payne said. “They’re disappointed. I’m disappointed. We have to understand that. “In the locker room we talked about what the game is. This game is basically life or death, or you can’t pursue your careers and be the players that you want to be. “The players that make it long term in this game, that make money in this game, it’s a fire inside of you. Every day is, ‘How do I get better?’ It’s not casual. “And so young players are having to learn that in college. With my guys there’s this, ‘I want this so bad. I want it.’ “What are you willing to sacrifice to get it. Because the other guy wants it pretty good, too. And that guy today was Hinson, 41.”

I won’t miss the valueless rhetorical questions.

—You can watch Kenny Payne’s time on the ACC coaches teleconference here.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is back this afternoon from 3-6 to recap all the news from the weekend. You can listen on 1450 AM, 96.1 FM or streaming here.