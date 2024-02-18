Louisville Loses to Virginia Tech 86-70

This game put into stark relief the difference in having good players who have played together in a certain system for several years versus having good players who are figuring out their teammate’s tendencies in a system they’re still learning. In front of a crowd of 12,249 Virginia Tech played like a finely tuned machine that went to a Final Four last year and the Cards... did not. Coach Walz said, “We were just bad. Our defensive plan was not good and they made shots. You’ve got to tip your hat to them.”

At one point the Hokies were shooting 71% (they finished the game at 65%) and that is going to be hard to beat. Coach Walz said, “Our goal is 8 three stops in a row and I don’t know if we have one time where we got three stops in a row. You can’t win basketball games if you’re not going to defend. If you’re not going to defend you’d better make them all [shots] and unfortunately we didn’t do that either.”

Kiki Jefferson led Louisville in scoring with 19. Jayda Curry had 13 points. Nina Rickards and Nyla Harris both had 10 apiece.

We have to get tougher. Our biggest thing is our toughness.... We’re 321-29 here when we score 70 points or more. We scored enough points to win we just didn’t guard anybody.” He added, “You have to bring your mind. They all know it because we talk about it and practice it.... but sometimes in the heat of the moment the game gets going that’s when you find out how mentally tough you are.”

Olivia Cochran said that Georgia Amoore is a great point guard, “She knows how to get her teammates great shots and we were just standing there watching and she took advantage of that. We’ve got to get better at talking on defense and we’re going to do that.”

However Coach Walz said, “We’re running out of games to figure things out.”

Next up the Cards go on the road to Atlanta where they will play Georgia Tech this Thursday. The game is at 6PM and can be seen on the ACC Network.