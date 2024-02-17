Louisville drops both games in Tampa, Sunday finale canceled

The Louisville Baseball team traveled to the Sunshine State to begin the season in Tampa but are heading back to Louisville without a victory after suffering two one-run losses to Indiana State and Connecticut. The final game of the weekend against South Florida, the host of the tournament, was postponed and later canceled due to rain.

For some, the results were eerily similar to 2023, when Louisville found themselves on the wrong end of a one-run game eight times, which accounted for 1⁄ 3 of their losses a season ago. Walking lead-off batters, base running errors, and the inability to put teams away were major contributors as to why Louisville did not participate in postseason play. It’s extremely early, but this weekend’s games both displayed many of these same mistakes.

On the flip side, Indiana State and Connecticut are both very good teams. The Sycamores, who are favored to win the Missouri Valley Conference, played in a Super Regional last season and returned 26 players from that team. Louisville also played each team in their first game of their season, facing the best pitching staff in each game.

Against Indiana State, Sebastian Gongora picked up his first start in a Louisville uniform, tossing the first 5 innings while allowing 2 runs and striking out 7 batters. Both runs were surrendered in the 2nd inning, but he was able to settle down and retire the final 8 batters he faced.

Will Koger (.1 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 ER) and Riley Phillips (L, 0-1) both struggled out of the bullpen, spoiling Gongora’s chance to pick up his first win as he left the game with a 4-2 lead. Phillips gave up a three-run home run in the 7th inning which proved to be the game winner, 8-7.

Jake Karaba, transfer from Lewis University, had a great first outing, striking out 4 batters in 2.1 innings of work. Many believe he is in line to compete for the closer rose, but he has starter potential and I could see him work his way into the rotation at some point, taking the path of Greg Farone from last season.

At the plate, Louisville could not have been any more balanced, recording 9 hits, one by each starter. Isaac Humphrey and Lucas Moore each pitched in with a double, while Luke Napleton, Ryan McCoy, and Gavin Kilen recorded triples.

Not many true freshman have the opportunity to start on opening day at Louisville, but Lucas Moore did just that. Not only did he start the first game, but he pinch hit against Connecticut and was slated to start against South Florida on Sunday. Anyone that talks about Moore loves his game and how he fits Coach McDonnell’s system, which we saw glimpses of on Friday.

In the second game against the Huskies, it was an old school pitcher’s duel until the 7th inning. Up until that point, the lone run was a solo shot by Connecticut in the home-half of the 5th inning.

The Cards were able to storm back and manufacture 3 runs on 3 hits in the top of the 7th inning, led by a double from Matt Klein, scoring Ryan McCoy and Eddie King Jr. One batter later, Dylan Hoy drove in Logan Beard as Louisville extended their lead to 3-1.

One inning later, the Huskies mounted a comeback, led by back-to-back home runs in the 8th, then a walk-off single in the 9th to seal the 4-3 victory.

Starting on the mound for Louisville was Evan Webster (4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K) who was terrific from the first pitch. I don’t think this is Webster’s permanent role for the season, but having a veteran than can step in and set the tone early is a big advantage.

The Cards will host Xavier on Wednesday at 3:00 PM in their home opener at Jim Patterson Stadium. A few key pieces, Brandon Anderson, Patrick Forbes, and Zion Rose did not play this weekend. Louisville has the chance to be a much different team when they are in the lineup.