Hinson’s career night carries Pitt past shorthanded Louisville, 86-59

Blake Hinson hit nine three-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points as Pitt rolled to an 86-59 victory over Louisville Saturday night inside the Petersen Events Center.

Hinson became the first Panther to score 40 or more points in a game since Jamel Artis scored 43 against Louisville in an 85-80 Cardinal victory back in 2017.

Even before Hinson started cooking, the writing was on the wall that it could be a long night for the Cardinals.

Louisville played the game with just seven available scholarship players, and no point guards. Sophomore starter Skyy Clark was still sidelined with a broken rib, and freshman Ty-Laur Johnson was ruled out for the game because of concussion-like symptoms.

While the Cards hung tough for most of the first half, a late Pitt run to stretch a 4-point advantage into a 10-point one at the break felt like it might be the beginning of the end. Any doubt over that fact was quickly put to bed after halftime, as the Panthers scored six quick points to stretch the lead to 16 and never looked back.

Kaleb Glenn scored 17 points to lead four Louisville players in double figures. Tre White notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards.

Louisville had won 17 of 18 games against Pitt before the Panthers’ current five-game winning streak. Pitt’s average margin of victory in those five games is 21.4 ppg.

U of L remains all alone in last place in the ACC standings with a 3-12 record. The Cards will host Notre Dame — which sits just a game ahead of them in the standings — at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.