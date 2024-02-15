Louisville Edges Out Boston College 69-67

There are a lot of words you could us to describe watching this game but “fun” would definitely not be one of them. Louisville finished the first quarter of player with more turnovers [9] than points [8]. Down 10 in the second quarter they fought back to tie it at halftime, but it felt like they were never going to get over the hump and take the lead despite a multitude of opportunities to do so. Finally with 2:40 left in the third quarter the Cards got their first lead.

Still, they could never put BC away. The game was tied until Nina Rickards made a layup with 16 seconds to go. Louisville had fouls to give and used them [thanks to the NCAA clarifying that this was acceptable in end game situations] and after a Boston College timeout they threw the ball in, but it was intercepted by Olivia Cochran with 5 seconds to go.

Nina kept the Cards in the game in the first quarter and she finished with 16 points. Despite not scoring until the end of the first half, Olivia Cochran had 11 points and 9 rebounds. Kiki Jefferson had 14 points.

After the game Coach Walz said, “That was absolutely awful. It was embarrassing actually. If I was one of our fans watching this game I’d wonder what we do at practice. I’m wondering now too. To turn the ball over 24 times — 14 in the first half — it’s embarrassing. We’re better than that.”

Still he said, “I’m glad to to get a win. In this league I don’t care who you play you have to get a win. We figured out a way to win. We executed really, really well there at the end.... I was proud of them for that.”

He said the craziest stat of the night was “we turned it over 24 times and they turned it over 18 but we actually got 17 points off of their turnovers and they only got 16 off of ours.”

He also praised Nina’s game, “She played fantastic. If she hadn’t shown up in the first half we’d be down 20. There’s no question about it. She had a spectacular game. Really proud of her and she was exhausted but there’s some games you’ve gotta suck it up and go and she did.”

The Cards come home again this Sunday against #12 Virginia Tech. Coach Walz said, “I’m hoping we can get a huge crowd.” The game is at 2PM and can be seen on ESPN.