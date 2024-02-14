2024 Louisville Baseball Roster Breakdown

With the disappointing 2023 season behind us where Louisville failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years, including missing the ACC Tournament for the first time since joining the league, the Cardinals have their eyes set on returning to national prominence in 2024.

Under the helm of Dan McDonnell, we’ve witnessed 719 wins, five trips to Omaha, and seven Super Regionals appearances. Even though his program is not ranked in any of the major polls and was selected to finish 5th in the ACC Atlantic Division, the end goal is always the same: Omaha.

Let’s go ahead and dive into the roster for the upcoming season.

Key Losses

Although the 2024 roster is full of household names that we have seen on the diamond over the last few seasons, they will be searching to replace two stars in Jack Payton and Christian Knapczyk, who have both moved on to their professional careers.

Payton, who led the team in batting average (.374), home runs (12), runs (43), total bases (115), and hits (67), was selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

Knapczyk was selected in the 5th round by the Cleveland Guardians and will be difficult to replace in more ways than just his production between the lines. His approach to the game will be missed as he was generally one of the first out of the dugout to celebrate his teammates, playing the game with a lot of emotion and swagger.

Like Payton, Knapczyk missed a portion of the 2023 season due to injury but was very productive when he was in the lineup, batting .331 with 24 RBI, and 19 stolen bases. I’ve said for years that he understands and controls his strike zone as well as any player to come through this program and that will be sorely missed.

Along with the two position players, the Cardinals also lost two pitchers to the MLB Draft in Tate Kuehner and Ryan Hawks.

Kuehner was selected in the 7th round by the Milwaukee Brewers and will be tough to replace due to the uniqueness of his role as a “utility pitcher.” He started two games last season, led the team in saves, and made 19 appearances, reminding me of the role Adam Elliott played a few years ago.

Outside of Carson Liggett, Hawks was the Cardinals most consistent weekend starter last season, making 14 starts on his way to a 5-3 record with a 4.58 ERA, earning the start on Friday night to begin the season in 2023.

In addition to the draft, Louisville has lost around 15 players to the transfer portal since last season ended, with Greg Farone being the most notable name to hit the portal. Farone, who transferred to Alabama, made 21 appearances with 6 starts in his lone year with the program. He began the season as a relief pitcher, quickly moved into the rotation after a few quality outings, but found himself back in the bullpen after some mid-year struggles to find the zone.

2024 Position Players

On defense, the Cardinals will return an outfield that combined to start 135 games a season ago in JT Benson (48 starts), Eddie King Jr. (46 starts), and Isaac Humphrey (41 starts). They are a very athletic group that cover a lot of real estate and will be heavily relied upon to increase their offensive production due to the losses of Payton and Knapczyk.

King Jr. turned in a solid season, batting .274 with 5 HR, 42 RBI, and 11 SB, but many believe he is primed to showcase his stardom in a breakout season this year for the Cards.

Humphrey, one of the captains on the roster, took a dip in production after a stellar 2022 campaign where he batted .328 in 58 starts. I think we are going to see more of the 2022 Isaac Humphrey than the version we saw in 2023 when he batted .246.

Don’t be surprised to see freshman Lucas Moore, who was a late flip from Kentucky, to push the outfielders this season. Zion Rose, who I will discuss later, is another option in the outfield.

In the infield, Ryan McCoy is expected to be the first baseman as Will Cook transferred to John A. Logan College. McCoy, who spent last season with the Cards after transferring from Wabash Valley College, has shown a lot of upside with his plus power, but has to get his swing and miss rate down, tallying 65 K’s last season.

For perspective, King Jr. was second on the team with 43. Even as his strikeouts piled up, McCoy still led the team with 44 RBI and tied Payton with 12 HR’s.

Gavin Kilen is expected to be the everyday starter at shortstop, replacing Knapczyk who held down the position for the last few seasons. In his freshman year, Kilen started 38 games while batting .265 with nine doubles and 19 RBI. Coach McDonnell has continuously praised Kilen for his defensive prowess, but I look forward to seeing his growth at the plate in year two.

Joining Kilen up the middle will be Marist transfer, Dylan Hoy, who brings a lot of energy and passion to the lineup. It’s going to be awful challenging for opposing hitters to find much green space with these two covering nearly 98% of the surface of the Earth.

I’ve heard nothing but great things about Hoy, who was almost immediately named a captain when he stepped foot on campus. If you aren’t familiar with his game, you will be soon

Senior, Logan Beard, will likely hold down the fort at third base again this season after starting 54 of the 55 games last season, 31 of them on the hot corner. Beard, a 2024 captain and local product from North Oldham High School, will be looking to increase his production after his numbers took a dip last season.

He has all the tools, power, and athleticism to be a leader on this team as he showed during his freshman season when he was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American.

A few other names to keep an eye on in the infield are Brandon Anderson and Patrick Forbes. It’s not crazy to think that Anderson could be the backup at every single position in the infield, but we will likely see him on the corners, after starting 37 games last season, posting a .295 average.

Forbes, who was named Mr. Baseball in Kentucky in 2022, can provide a spark from a variety of positions on the diamond. In his freshman season, he started games in the outfield, DH, and made 14 appearances on the mound. You could put him in nearly every position group because he’s a guy that must be on the field and I’d imagine the coaching staff will have him in the lineup as much as possible.

Rounding out the defense is an extensive list of catchers, led by D2 All-American, Luke Napleton, who transferred from Quincy University after leading the country in home runs (29), RBI (87), and total bases (187).

Two sophomore returners, Matt Klein and Will Vierling will both compete for innings behind the plate after their freshman campaigns were cut short due to injuries.

Do not be surprised to see freshman phenom, Zion Rose, make a strong case to find himself in the lineup in one way or another. Rose, a MLB Draft Combine invitee, and someone who I did not think would make it to campus, is the No. 47 ranked freshman in the country according to Perfect Game.

Pitchers

The pitching situation, as Coach McDonnell has described it, is fluid heading into the 2024 season. With a roster full of bullpen arms, it sounds like the coaching staff is going to rotate guys early in the season until they find the nucleus of arms that will be relied upon as the season progresses.

The biggest arm addition this season is Sebastian Gongora, a LHP who transferred from Wright State after being named Pitcher of the Year in the Horizon League in 2023. Gongora finished the season 10-1 with a 3.17 ERA, striking out 89 batters in 93.2 innings. He’s an instant impact, Friday night quality arm.

Carson Liggett, the Cards most reliable starter from a season ago, will be a major piece to the weekend rotation. He and Gongora are one of the best one-two punches in the ACC this season. Liggett continues to impress scouts with his cool, calm, and collected demeanor and could be the top player from Louisville selected in the 2024 MLB Draft.

I mentioned him earlier as a position player, but I look for Patrick Forbes to take a major step on the mound in his sophomore season. He spent the summer in the Cape Cod League, tossing a 2.45 ERA in 18.1 innings against the best players in college baseball.

A few other names that I am encouraged about due to their productive summers are Will Koger and Kade Grundy, both local kids from Kentucky. Like Forbes, they spent some time this summer in the Cape Cod League and showed great strides. They will be key pieces for the bullpen this season.

Evan Webster, who has been in Louisville for what seems to be a decade, is back for his final (maybe?) season with the Cards. Webster will be used very similar to how Keuhner was utilized last year. He will likely start a few games, chew up middle innings, and we could even see him save a game or two depending on the situation. Having a veteran like him back was a huge lift for the program.

Two sophomores, Wyatt Danilowicz and Kayden Campbell, are two of the arms I am most excited about. Time and time again, we have seen Roger Williams do miracle work as his pitchers stick with his process as they head into their second year. Campbell led the team in appearances as a freshman and was invited to the USA Collegiate Team Trials last summer. Look for both to have a breakout season.

Another veteran, Riley Phillips, will be putting on the spikes for his final season with the Cards. Like Webster, his versatility allows the coaching staff to use Phillips in a variety of situations. He has spent time as a starter in the past but he could be eyeing for the closer role in his final campaign.

A few other names, Kaleb Corbett and Justin West, will likely have an opportunity to earn a spot in the regular bullpen rotation this season. Corbett was phenomenal last season, turning in a sub-two ERA and has shown glimpses that he can hold down the closer role. Which Corbett do we get this season?

West, who has missed a few seasons due to unfortunate injuries, has star potential written all over him. If he can stay healthy, he has weekend rotation-like talent.

Outside of the laundry list of returning pitchers, Louisville has a few newcomers that we will likely see early and often. Jake Karaba, a D2 transfer from Lewis University, put up ridiculous numbers last season. He was 7-2 with a 1.62 ERA, striking out 119 batters in 66.2 innings. He was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, First Team All-American, and Region Pitcher of the Year by various publications.

How does his game translate to the ACC? We will soon find out.

The two incoming freshman, Parker Detmers and Colton Hartman, are going to be the best duo in the ACC by the time they leave Louisville. Both are ready to play from day one and I expect to see them on the mound early in the season. Detmers (No. 19) and Hartman (No. 27) are both ranked in the Top 75 Freshman by Perfect Game.

Other freshman like Braxton Stewart, Mitchell Dean, Josh Klug Ty Starke, Thomas Howard, TJ Schlageter, and Kyle Crow could see time on the mound this season, but due to the depth of the bullpen, many of them will redshirt.

Projected Lineup

With six returning position starters from a season ago, the defensive lineup will not see many changes to start the season, but I don’t think any of them will be super comfortable as the underclassmen are pushing them every single day.

Here is what I think we will see to open the season:

C - Luke Napleton

1B - Ryan McCoy

2B - Dylan Hoy

3B - Logan Beard

SS - Gavin Kilen

LF - JT Benson

CF - Eddie King Jr.

RF - Isaac Humphrey

DH - Brandon Anderson, Zion Rose, Matt Klein, and Patrick Forbes are likely to spend time at DH, but I foresee Klein and Napleton sharing AB’s in this role during opening weekend.

Pitching Rotation

Friday - Sebastian Gongora

Saturday - Evan Webster (I think Saturday will ultimately belong to Forbes)

Sunday - Carson Liggett

Closer - Jake Karaba or Riley Phillips

Midweek - Parker Detmers

Final Thoughts

The bullpen is deep. Six position starters return. Best portal class Louisville has ever signed. Top 10 freshman class. Does Coach McDonnell have his team primed to make it back to Omaha?

