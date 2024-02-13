Second half collapse dooms Louisville in 89-77 loss at Boston College

A strong first half from the visitors was all for naught as Boston College outscored Louisville by 20 in the second frame to roll to an 89-77 victory at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill on Tuesday night.

Maybe it was halftime adjustments. Maybe it was the fact that U of L was down to just seven available scholarship players. Maybe it was simply that the Cardinals kept playing atrocious defense and stopped executing on offense.

Whatever it was, the 47-39 leas that Louisville had built before halftime was quickly erased in the opening segment of the second half, and the Cardinals never seemed to fully recover from that post-locker room strike.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Tre White led Louisville with 21 points apiece, while Mike James scored 14 and Ty-Laur Johnson added 12.

Six Boston College players — including all five starters — scored in double figures, led by Claudell Harris Jr.’s 20-point effort.

Louisville had been 8-1 in ACC games against Boston College before last season. They’ve now lost three straight to the Eagles for the first time in the history of the series.

Tuesday night’s loss also (potentially temporarily) drops U of L back into last place by itself in the ACC standings. The Cardinals now sit at 3-11 in league play and 8-17 overall on the season. They have lost 25 of 26 games played away from the KFC Yum Center under head coach Kenny Payne.

These two teams will go at it again on March 9 when Louisville hosts BC in the final game of the regular season for both squads. Next up for U of L is a road test at red hot Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Panthers have won six of their last seven games and are now at the center of NCAA tournament bubble talk after Tuesday night’s road upset of Virginia.