Louisville at Boston College preview

Louisville Cardinals (8-16, 3-10) at Boston College Eagles (13-10, 4-8)

Game Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Conte Forum: Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Jon Meterparel (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst)

Favorite: Boston College by 9.5

Series: Louisville leads, 10-6

Last Meeting: Boston College won 80-62 on March 7, 2023 in Greensboro, N.C. (ACC tournament first round)

Series History:

Probable Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G Ty-Laur Johnson (6-0, 160, Fr.)

G Tre White (6-7, 205, So.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 200, R-So.)

F Kaleb Glenn (6-6, 205, Fr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr.)

Boston College

G Claudell Harris Jr. (6-3, 190, Jr.)

G Jaeden Zackery (6-2, 220, Jr.)

G Mason Madsen (6-4, 200, Sr.)

F Devin McGlockton (6-7, 230, So.)

F/C Quinten Post (7-0, 235, Gr.)

Statistics:

Relevant Videos:

About Boston College:

After a fairly successful first two years on the job, Earl Grant is finding some difficulty in continuing the large task of attempting to build Boston College men’s basketball back into a contender in the ACC.

The Eagles went 9-2 against a very light non-conference schedule (losses to Colorado State and Loyola Chicago) but are just 4-8 in ACC play with no real noteworthy victories.

BC does not have a ton of weapons on its 2023-24 roster, but they do still have graduate senior big man Quinten Post, who was the ACC’s Most Improved Player last season. The 7-footer from Amsterdam torched Louisville (22 points) in the regular season meeting between the two teams last season, but missed the Eagles’ 18-point ACC tournament win over the Cards because of an injury. He leads Boston College in both scoring (16.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.9 rpg), and is the only major conference player in America averaging at least 16.0 points, 7.9 boards, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Charleston Southern transfer guard Claudell Harris is the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.0 ppg. He is the most likely “guy who we refuse to guard even though he’s already hit five threes” candidate of the night.

Junior point guard Jaeden Zackery is back running the offense for a third straight season. He scored 15 points in both games against Louisville and dished out a combined 15 assists. He’ll be a tough assignment for Ty-Laur Johnson, who will be asked to play big minutes without getting into foul trouble now that Skyy Clark is out with a broken rib.

BC is a solid offensive team that shoots it well enough from all three levels. It’s going to take an increased level of attention to detail on the defensive end for the Cardinals to spring an upset here, which is possible.

Notable:

—Louisville is 8-3 against Boston College in ACC play, but has lost two straight.

—Louisville is 1-24 in games played away from home under head coach Kenny Payne.

—After getting out-rebounded in eight straight games by a total of 53 boards, Louisville has won the rebounding battle in four of the last five games and has out-rebounded its opponents by a combined 45 over those five outings.

—U of L is one of two teams in the nation, along with New Mexico, with five different players who have scored at least 26 points in a game this season – Huntley-Hatfield (29), Tre White (29), Skyy Clark (29), Johnson (27) and Mike James (26).

—Boston College’s 1.32:1 assist/turnover ratio ranks as the third-best mark in program history and the best since 2005-06. Since turnovers were compiled as a statistic in 1978-79, BC has registered an ATR of 1.30:1 or better only four times.

—Boston College ranks 65th nationally (7th in ACC) in turnovers per game, committing 10.5 turnovers per game. It would rank as the lowest turnovers/game rate since Boston College tracked the stat beginning in 1979-80.

—Five of Boston College’s 13 wins have come when the Eagles have trailed by double digits: Richmond (14, 1st half); Harvard (10, 2nd half); vs. St. John’s (10, 2nd half), at Georgia Tech (16, 2nd half); Notre Dame (12, 1st half).

—Louisville is 5-29 in ACC games under the direction of head coach Kenny Payne, and 0-2 against Boston College.

—Louisville is 224-16 over the last 20 seasons and 21-4 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards are 5-2 in such games this season.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 130-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Boston College 81, Louisville 72