There has been no official word from U of L.

I have not been able to confirm the information yet.

But I am advised, by someone who has discussed the situation with Skyy Clark himself, that the Louisville guard has suffered a broken rib.

I’ve had one. They are very painful and debilitating.

The hits just keep on comin’ for U of L hoops.

I shall update when more info becomes available.

— c d kaplan