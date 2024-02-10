Late run propels Louisville to 79-67 win over Georgia Tech

The Louisville’s men’s basketball team avoided what would have been a momentum(?)-stopping loss to Georgia Tech Saturday night with a game-ending 28-8 run that propelled them to a 79-67 victory.

The Cardinals trailed 60-51 with 8:02 to play. U of L promptly ripped off an 18-2 run fueled by Mike James’ offense and Kaleb Glenn’s relentless motor around the rim. The game was flipped on its head, and the visitors — who missed nine of their final 11 field goal attempts — never regained their footing.

Glenn was the man of the evening, scoring a game-high 15 points to go along with a team-high 13 rebounds. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was nearly as stellar, finishing the game with 13 and 9. Tre White (14), Ty-Laur Johnson (12), Skyy Clark (11) and James (11) joined the frontcourt duo as double figure scorers.

The Louisville run spoiled what would have been a heroic effort by Georgia Tech’s Miles Kelly. The junior guard scored a career-high 36 points, an effort fueled by six made shots from beyond the arc.

With Saturday night’s result, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame now sit tied for last place in the ACC standings with identical 3-10 records. All three are just one game behind 12th-place Boston College, a team that Cardinals will face Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill.

Great crowd, great fight, great evening.

I’ve said it for a couple weeks now and I’ll say it again: They’re gonna win a few more this month, and then they’re gonna win a game in the conference tournament. The bottom of this league is bad, we have more talent than almost all these teams, and the guys — to their credit — have continued to play hard.