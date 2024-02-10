Louisville vs. Georgia Tech preview

Louisville Cardinals (7-16, 2-10) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9)

Game Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky.

Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Paul Biancardi (analyst)

Favorite: Louisville by 1

Series: Louisville leads, 26-15

Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 83-67 on Feb. 25, 2023 in Atlanta

Series History:

Probable Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G Ty-Laur Johnson (6-0, 160, Fr.)

G Tre White (6-7, 205, So.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 200, R-So.)

F Kaleb Glenn (6-6, 205, Fr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr.)

Georgia Tech

G Naithan George (6-3, 180, Fr.)

G Miles Kelly (6-6, 180, Jr.)

G Kowacie Reeves Jr. (6-7, 202, Jr.)

F Baye Ndongo (6-9, 214, Fr.)

F Ebenezer Dowuona (6-11, 230, Sr.)

Statistics:

Relevant Videos:

About Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech is having the type of season under first year head coach Damon Stoudamire that I suspect many Louisville fans would have signed up for a year ago under Kenny Payne. The Yellow Jackets beat most of the teams they were supposed to beat during the non-conference portion of the season, and have sprung a couple of upsets in the ACC that have provided hope for the future. In fact, Stoudamire is just the third first-year coach in league history to beat both Duke and North Carolina in his debut season.

That said, there’s a reason Louisville is favored in this game.

Georgia Tech is the second worst defensive team in the ACC (behind only Louisville) and comes into Saturday off of arguably its worst performance of the season, an 80-51 home drubbing at the hands of Wake Forest.

The Jackets have four players averaging double figures in scoring, but none more than 13.2 ppg. That output comes from junior guard Miles Kelly who has a tendency of being either really, really good or virtually non-existent in games. Freshman Baye Ndongo is raw, but is the team’s most consistent frontcourt threat. Freshman point guard Naithan George makes the offense go, and has established himself as more of a scoring threat in recent weeks.

This is a very young Georgia Tech team that doesn’t do anything particularly well. If Louisville exhibits the same level of offensive execution it has the last couple of games, there’s no reason for them not to come out on top this evening.

Notable:

—Louisville has won 13 of its last 15 meetings with Georgia Tech, losing just twice to the Yellow Jackets since 1997.

—U of L head coach Kenny Payne is 1-1 in games against Georgia Tech.

—After getting out-rebounded in eight straight games by a total of 53 boards, Louisville has won the rebounding battle in three of the last four games and has out-rebounded its opponents by a combined 40 over those four outings.

—Louisville’s Kenny Payne and Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire are two of 30 Division I head coaches in the country who were NBA Draft picks. Payne was selected 19th by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1989, while Stoudamire was the seventh overall pick to the Toronto Raptors in 1995.

—Louisville and Georgia Tech were founding members of the Metro Conference in 1975, but the Yellow Jackets left for the ACC in 1978.

—Louisville is one of two teams in the nation, along with New Mexico, with five different players who have scored at least 26 points in a game this season – Huntley-Hatfield (29), Tre White (29), Skyy Clark (29), Johnson (27) and Mike James (26).

—Louisville is a favorite in an ACC game for the first time this season.

—The Cards are 11-2 against the Yellow Jackets since joining the ACC in 2014-15. Of those 11 ACC wins over Georgia Tech, five have been decided by four points or fewer.

—Louisville and Georgia Tech played the first college basketball ever inside the Georgia Dome. The game was played in front of the largest crowd ever to witness a college game in the state of Georgia at the time (28,885). The Jackets won the game on a halfcourt buzzer-beater by James Forrest.

—Georgia Tech’s three ACC wins have come against the ACC’s three highest-ranked teams in the NCAA’s NET rankings - North Carolina (10), Duke (20) and Clemson (29).

—Nine of Georgia Tech’s 12 ACC games have been decided by single digits. Sixteen of Tech’s 23 games overall this season have been decided by fewer than 10 points, which is tied for second-most in Division I (Tech is 8-8 in those games). Nine of those by five points or fewer.

—Georgia Tech is 0-5 all-time in games played inside the KFC Yum Center.

—Louisville is 4-29 in ACC games under the direction of head coach Kenny Payne.

—Louisville is 224-16 over the last 20 seasons and 21-4 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards are 5-2 in such games this season.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 130-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Louisville 77, Georgia Tech 76