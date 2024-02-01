Louisville Defeats Syracuse 81-69

Louisville was down 14-21 at the end of the first quarter and I’m not sure what Coach Walz said in the huddle but his team came out on fire. Within a couple of minutes the Cards had taken the lead. Coach Walz said, “In the second quarter when we went on a run I thought we did a much better job defensively.” Kiki Jefferson said the second quarter was a “reset” and that after the break they said “let’s start getting stops.” Syracuse kept the game close but gave Louisville the gift of going 11-23 from the free throw line. The Cards went into halftime up 6 and at that point the Orange were 6-13 from the line.

Nyla Harris had a career night with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Kiki Jefferson led Louisville in scoring with 21. Olivia Cochran had 9 points and 9 rebounds.

Coach Walz was pleased with Nyla’s game but he also said “I thought she played well the last three games. She just didn’t score.... In tonight’s game with the way they played gave her opportunities to attack off the bounce and in transition and that’s what she did.” Nyla said, “I’m a big adrenaline person so after I get a couple of rebounds and that fire builds up in me it just becomes natural. It’s something I love doing... and tonight I was jumping out of the gym,” to which Kiki chimed in “skyrocketing!”

“We’re hard to guard at times because everybody can score.” He pointed out that Jayda Curry had been one of the the leading scorers in recent games but tonight she went scoreless and the team still scored 81 points. Kiki said, “Our team is kind of unique because on any given night it’s going to be somebody’s game and we’re all open and hungry to be able to win.”

Coach Walz said, “This game tonight was a huge win. You’re at home... the first of four ranked teams... you’ve gotta come out and perform and play well and we did.”

Next up the Cards travel to NC State on Monday for a huge game. The game is at 6PM and can be seen on ESPN2.