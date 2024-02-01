Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update (men’s): No. 222.

—The U of L women’s basketball team is back in action tonight with an important top 25 showdown against No. 13 Syracuse. Tip-off inside the Yum Center is set for 7 p.m. Here’s a preview.

—The television schedule is set for the 2024 Louisville baseball season.

The Cardinals will play nine nationally televised contests spread across four different networks – ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. The national TV schedule for the Cards includes ACC home games against Virginia Tech (March 17) and Clemson (April 28) in addition to Thursday night ACC road games at Wake Forest (March 21) and Boston College (May 2). Louisville will also receive national television coverage for its annual Battle of the Barrel contest against Vanderbilt along with both Battle of the Bluegrass games with Kentucky. Fifty-four of Louisville’s 56 regular season games will be televised on an ESPN network, with all of Louisville’s non-nationally televised home games and road conference games airing on ACC Network Extra.

—Burner Ball’s latest coaching carousel report expects a vacancy at Louisville to be the biggest in the sport this offseason.

—Louisville volleyball star Anna DeBeer has been named the ACC Scholar of the Year.

—Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley is leaving the school to become the Packers’ defensive coordinator.

—Jarvis Brownlee has been getting a ton of love this week during Senior Bowl practice.

The Jarvis Brownlee Jr hype is justified pic.twitter.com/zUepWBa0oj — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 31, 2024

Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr has been the best player of Day 2 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 31, 2024

Top risers of Wednesday’s afternoon practice The most impressive player besides Darius Robinson (mentioned earlier by Jordan) during the American practice was Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. The 5-foot-11 183-pounder plays much bigger than his listed size, especially when asked to jam wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. He uses length and strength to impact and control receivers, and he throws off the entire route with that initial pop and power. In a practice that was largely dominated by the defense, Brownlee was the top defensive back I saw during the team and individual portions of practice. And he had 17 pass breakups and three interceptions over the past two seasons. Brownlee is sneaking up, and it wouldn’t surprise me if there is Round 2 buzz after today. — Miller

Congrats to Jarvis on the big week.

—The U of L men’s tennis team is ready for its Battle of the Bluegrass matchup with Kentucky in Lexington.

—The CJ highlights five local prospects to watch as the 2024 NFL Draft buildup begins.

—Life expectancy in Louisville has dropped two full years since 2010-11.

—It’s Dan McDonnell talkin’ ball season.

ACC Baseball Etc.: Louisville Head Coach Dan McDonnell https://t.co/jYCqOKI0Jf — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 31, 2024

—There’s still drama on the UK football coaching staff.

—Travis Perry was named the Lexington Herald-Leader’s 2023 Kentucky Sportsperson of the Year. He, uh, was not No. 1 on my ballot.

Reed Sheppard finished No. 2 in the voting. Lamar Jackson was fourth.

—The CJ looks at how Louisville football might replace the 11 starters it lost from last season’s team. Don’t be surprised if 10 of those spots go to new additions from the transfer portal.

Not much good happens after a loss - but seeing my UK guys Deron Feldhaus / Sean Woods / Jared Prickett n Louisville Elisha Justice eased the pain greatly. Love seeing them!! pic.twitter.com/8MRcHPRZzr — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) February 1, 2024

—Logan Beard is among the veteran players who expect to get Louisville baseball back to the postseason this spring.

—Louisville Report previews the season ahead on the diamond.

—Jeff Brohm spent Wednesday recruiting in South Florida.

—The U of L women’s soccer team placed a record 18 players on the All-ACC Academic Team.

—Let’s go Jamari.

He's struggled a bit with drops, but Louisville WR Jamari Thrash has really caught my attention over the past few days



Great concentration to haul in a perfect back-shoulder ball from Spencer Rattler vs suffocating coverage pic.twitter.com/6KZBzSVzVs — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 1, 2024

—Former Louisville standout Morgan Jones has inked a training camp deal with the Las Vegas Aces.

—The Athletic’s latest bubble watch is here. Louisville is a projected 7-seed. I’m just kidding, they’re not mentioned.

