Louisville drops sixth straight

In a trend that has become as consistent as the Kentucky Derby being run on the first Saturday in May (in non-pandemic times), the Louisville men’s basketball team dug itself a massive hole, clawed back to make things interesting in the second half, and then ultimately lost.

Tuesday’s example: A 70-64 road loss to Clemson, the sixth straight for the Cardinals.

Despite playing most of the second half with just six available scholarship players, no point guards, and no forwards who weren’t in foul trouble, Louisville ended the game on a 33-15 run.

The Cardinals were led by Tre White, who posted career-highs in both points (29) and rebounds (14). He was the only Louisville player to score in double-figures.

U of L started the game without reserve point guards Ty-Laur Johnson, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and Hercy Miller, who is continuing “to seek medical consultation out of town.” It ended the evening without starter Skyy Clark, who suffered an apparent shoulder injury early in the second half.

Louisville stayed in the game thanks to a massive rebounding advantage (48-29) and a litany of errors from a Clemson team who looked like they were still thinking about Saturday’s narrow loss at Cameron Indoor. PJ Hall led the Tigers with 25 points.

Clemson and Virginia remain the only road venues where Louisville has not won since joining the ACC in 2014-15.

Great fight? Sure. Ridiculously awful basketball leading to a 24-point deficit? Sure. What do we make of all of this? I don’t know, but the page flips to whatever’s next six weeks from today.