Louisville at Clemson preview

Louisville Cardinals (6-14, 1-18) at Clemson Tigers (13-6, 3-5)

Game Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Littlejohn Coliseum: Clemson, S.C.

Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst)

Favorite: Clemson by 16

Series: Louisville leads, 9-5

Last Meeting: Louisville won 83-73 on Feb. 18, 2023

Probable Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G Skyy Clark (6-3, 205, So.)

G Tre Whte (6-7, 205, So.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 200, R-So.)

G/F Curtis Williams (6-5, 205, Fr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr.)

Clemson

G Joseph Girard III (6-2, 189, Gr.)

G Chase Hunter (6-5, 200, Sr.)

F Ian Schieffelin (6-8, 238, Jr.)

F Chauncey Wiggins (6-11, 210, So.)

C P.J. Hall (6-11, 238, Sr.)

About Clemson:

It’s fairly easy to make the case that Clemson’s loss at lowly Louisville last season cost the Tigers a trip to the NCAA tournament. Brad Brownell’s team could be destined for a similar bubblicious fate this March, which puts added pressure on the team in situations like Tuesday night, where a defeat would represent a resume-tanking Quadrant 4 loss.

Clemson is coming off of a gut-punch, 1-point loss at Duke on Saturday in a game the Tigers probably (definitely) deserved to win. That defeat dropped them to 3-5 in the ACC. That’s the bad for Brownell’s team. The good is a NET Ranking of 28 and three Quadrant 1 victories, the second most of any team in the league.

The Tigers have been led by their offense so far this season, primarily in the form of ACC Player of the Year candidate PJ Hall. Hall is a terrific finisher in the paint, an effective shot blocker on the other end, and a guy who can kill you on the offensive glass if you let him. Earlier this season he became just the seventh Tiger to amass 1,300+ points, 500+ rebounds and 100+ blocks in a career.

You probably know a little something about Joe Girard, who transferred to Clemson this season after three years at Syracuse. The sharpshooter is tied for third all-time in ACC history for 3-pointers made (351), and will torch Louisville if the Cards allow him to.

Junior power forward Ian Schieffelin is one of just 11 players in America averaging at least 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, and the only player in the ACC to post those numbers. Dating back to 1992-93, he would be only the sixth player in ACC history to accomplish this stat line.

Notable:

—Louisville is 1-5 all-time in road games against Clemson, but 0-5 since joining the ACC. Virginia is the only other program the Cards haven’t beaten on the road since joining the conference in 2014-15.

—Clemson coach Brad Brownell is 5-6 against Louisville.

—The Cardinals are 5-3 this season when they outrebound their opponent, while they are 1-11 when losing the boards. They’re 6-8 when they shoot more free throws than their opponent, and 0-6 when they don’t.

—Clemson won its first nine games this season before a loss at Memphis, its best start under Brad Brownell and its best start since beginning 16-0 in 2008-09.

—The Tigers are 83-22 (.790) dating back to the beginning of the 2017-18 season on their home floor. Since the inception of the newly renovated Littlejohn Coliseum (2016-17 season), the Tigers are 94-28 overall (.770 percent). In non-conference regular season games, the Tigers are 45-3 during that span (.938 percent).

—Louisville is 3-27 in ACC games under the direction of head coach Kenny Payne.

—Louisville is 223-15 over the last 20 seasons and 20-3 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards are 4-1 in such games this season.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 129-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Clemson 85, Louisville 67