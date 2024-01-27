Seedy K’s GameCap: Virginia

No, David Lee Roth, I am not hot for teacher.

At least not this one.

But, the word I’ve used to describe Louisville basketball against Tony Bennett basketball since the Cards joined the ACC is “schooled.”

Even a former Card mentor now in the Big East had little success. That Mango W was luck.

So, yeah, even from a historical perspective, U of L has just not been very good against the Cavaliers. (Ever. Even before Bennett actually. In the glory days of the early 80s, Louisville was ofer, and can thank its ‘82 Final Four appearance to UAB upending the Cavs in the regional semi.)

The lack of success against Thomas Jefferson’s school is historical.

It was hysterical what transpired during the opening stanza Saturday noon in UVa’s eventual 69-52 victory.

The Cards first score came at the 14:15 mark on a couple Mike James freebies.

At 11-0, the victors had 8 points in the paint and a triple. U of L had four turnovers.

Isn’t 11-0 a “skunk.” That’s what we used to call it playing ping-pong. Game over. (As this one truly was at that point.)

The Cardinals’ first FG came at 12:45. UVa immediately answered with a trey.

Do I dare delve further?

Sure, why not.

At the 7:41 stoppage, 16 of Virginia’s 22 points — they were up 15 then — came in the red. They’d scored 8 in a row, and U of L’s drought was 4:01.

Etc, etc, etc.

With :08 left in the 1st, UVa missed a wide open fastbreak layup after a steal.

They still led by 28, 41-13.

* * * * *

U of L did come out for the 2d. Truth be told, the Cards registered the first five points after intermission. Immediately answer: Virginia dunk. Card turnover. Virginia threeball.

The rest of the game was played. Such as it was. I kept expecting a running clock, but it didn’t happen.

A Curtis Williams triple right before the buzzer reduced the Cards deficit under 20.

Final score: Virginia 69, Louisville 52.

The victors had 18 assists.

The vanquished had 18 turnovers.

* * * * *

I did have a crush on Miss Lewis, my 3d grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary.

Her lessons never hurt as much as Tony Bennett’s.

— c d kaplan