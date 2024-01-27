Cards crushed by Virginia, 69-52

The Louisville men’s basketball team made more of the wrong type of history on Saturday with a 13-point first half that allowed Virginia to coast to a 69-52 victory inside the KFC Yum Center.

Louisville's 28-point halftime deficit is its largest since it trailed Bradley 44-12 on Dec. 10, 1938. Bradley went on to win 71-26.



It's the third-largest halftime deficit in program history. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) January 27, 2024

The Cards played more inspired and efficient basketball in the second 20 minutes, but by that point the game’s story had already been written.

Tre White was Louisville’s only double figure scorer, netting 10 points. The Cardinals shot 35.7 percent from the field and just 27.3 percent from three. They also turned the ball over 18 times.

Virginia, meanwhile, shot 50.0 percent from the field and was an effective 8-of-17 (47.1 percent) from three. They got 19 points and approximately 17,000 dunks from sophomore guard Ryan Dunn.

U of L has now lost five consecutive games and sits alone in last place in the ACC standings with a 1-8 record. They’ve lost nine straight games to Virginia.

Six more weeks.