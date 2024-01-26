Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update (men’s): No. 224 (down 3)

—NET Rankings Update (women’s): No. 19 (up 1)

—Highlights of last night’s U of L women’s basketball team’s win over Boston College are here:

—Eric Crawford writes about the 88-60 dub.

—Lamar Jackson is a finalist for NFL MVP and appears to be the runaway favorite to win the award for a second time.

—The Louisville men’s basketball team is in the midst of its best shooting streak in five years. Its porous defense has made that not matter.

—I need all the football videos this social team can churn out right now.

—Jasper Johnson, the No. 12 overall basketball player in the class of 2025, has narrowed his list of schools down to 10, and it includes Louisville. Johnson’s father is former Kentucky football standout Dennis Johnson, and the Wildcats are considered to be the runaway favorites to land the younger Johnson.

—Jeff Walz’s team showed toughness Thursday night as they bounced back from their first ACC loss of the season with a trouncing of Boston College.

—Class of 2025 QB commit Mason Mims will be back in Louisville this weekend.

—Of the Louisville men’s basketball program’s struggles, Josh Heird says “it’s consuming.”

But on Friday, after a U of L Athletics Association board meeting that discussed, among other things, an expected $2 million shortfall in men’s basketball ticket sales, Heird also acknowledged that everyone associated with the program expects more. He said he’s in frequent communication with Payne. “I’m just continuing to try to communicate and say, ‘Hey, what can we all do individually or collectively to get this program where we all expect it to be?’” Heird said. “I’m well aware that this program, this fan base, isn’t into moral victories. And so, after every game, I feel like every day, it’s consuming, what I’m doing right now. And I know it’s consuming Kenny and his staff, as far as how do we get better? How does this basketball program get back to where we all expect it to be? And that expectation is a high bar, but nobody’s going to run from that. And we’re going to do everything we can to get this program back where we all want and expect it to be.” The shortfall in basketball ticket revenue, while bad news, is made up for by football ticket sales that exceeded even optimistic expectations for the first season under new coach Jeff Brohm. A budget update provided to the board yesterday showed that department-wide, ticket revenue has reached 99% of the budgeted amount.

—Dan McDonnell and a pair of Louisville baseball players talked with the media on Friday about their 2024 preseason.

—Providence fans are out for blood as they prepare to face former head coach Ed Cooley and Georgetown on Saturday.

—It’s Battle of the Bluegrass weekend for the U of L men’s and women’s swim and dive teams.

—College basketball is the best.

Request for Gonzaga to NEVER take away 3 or more home games from @ZagKennelClub ever again pic.twitter.com/uLNJ8LktMy — Cole Forsman (@CGForsman) January 26, 2024

I can’t wait to get good again.

—Is Jim Harbaugh riding off into the sunset or ahead of the posse? Both, writes Pat Forde.

—Louisville at Notre Dame gets a nod in this video highlighting the top five ACC football non-conference games of 2024.

—Even with the No. 1 recruiting class in America, Duke is proving that veterans run the show in college hoops.

—Freshman Russ Smith catching strays here.

Rick Pitino was in a good mood in the press conference, full of laughs and great one-liners. He was asked if he sees any similar traits between freshman Simeon Wilcher, who got his 1st start, and his legendary PG at Louisville Peyton Siva which led to a tremendous answer #sjubb pic.twitter.com/VH6EooOsT3 — Dave (@Davee_8) January 25, 2024

—Speaking of, the U of L men’s basketball program’s struggles get referenced in this story about why downtown is struggling.

—The CJ highlights the five transfer portal additions who will have the biggest impact for Louisville this fall.

—On3’s J.D. Pickell discusses Jeff Brohm’s top-rated transfer portal class.

Louisville has gone after quality and quantity in the transfer portal. Jeff Brohm making it clear he's about winning NOW



Full thoughts: https://t.co/k3pJfIELxa pic.twitter.com/frG8HpXmc4 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 24, 2024

—The U of L track and field squads are ready to host the Lenny Lyles Invitational this weekend.

—With Shaun Boykins already signed, another North Hardin wide receiver is now on Louisville’s radar.

—Louisville Report previews tomorrow afternoon’s game against Virginia.

—Virginia made her women’s basketball game debut last night.

We made it to halftime.

—Greer almost got through this without laughing.

He almost got through the whole thing without laughing pic.twitter.com/Hi78QpfXjX — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) January 26, 2024

U of L’s game notes spelled his last name “Grier” though, so it’s ok.

—Matt McGavic is predicting a 13-point UVA victory on Saturday.

—Two positives for Louisville: Virginia has been very bad away from home, and the Cavaliers enter the weekend really struggling on offense.

