Louisville Takes Down Boston College 88-60

The final score of this game is deceiving. At first glance you might think the Cards steamrolled Boston College but this was much more a war of attrition. Midway through the second quarter the game was even and Louisville took an 8 point lead into the half. Then a quarter later BC got a double digit deficit back down to 9 again. Ultimately though the Cards depth finally took its toll and in the final quarter they pulled away.

Coach Walz said, “I thought we showed some toughness there in the second half.... basketball players make plays and I thought in the second half we did a much better job of that.” He added, “I thought we were unselfish and it was fun to watch.”

Kiki Jefferson scored 27 points and added 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Olivia Cochran had 10 points and 7 rebounds. Elif Istanbulluoglu had a career-high 11 points.

Coach Walz praised Kiki’s play. “Here’s the thing, she got 27 points on 14 shots. It’s not like she was out there shooting it 27 times.... What I give her credit for she got to the free throw line from going for rebounds, a couple of over the back, she boxed out she gets fouled. She attacked off the bounce and gets a hard move and there’s a hand-check called so I give Kiki a ton of credit because I think she was more aggressive.”

Kiki said, “I just love this game. Of course I love my teammates and I feed off of Cardnation and the fans who come to the game.” She added, “My teammates and coaches keep telling me to be aggressive and attack the rim... just playing my type of basketball.” Olivia talked about her role and said, “It was Kiki’s night tonight so I’m going to get Kiki open shots.”

Coach Walz said, “I think we’ve only scratched how good we can be but we’ve got to play together as a team.... We need each other. We’re a team if we play good team basketball.... we have a team that makes open shots, and that’s why I think we’re hard to guard.”

Next up the Cards play Pitt in the Yum. The game is at 2PM and can be seen on ACC Network Extra. It is a Pink Out.