Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville football players Eric Miller and Ashton Gillotte have both been named First Team Academic All-America honors by the College Sports Communicators. The pair are the first Cardinals to earn the honor since Ean Pfiefer did in 2019.

—C.L. Brown writes about the ever-growing stack of “competitive” Louisville men’s basketball losses.

—KiKi Jefferson has been named to the Cheryl Miller Award top 10 list.

The 20 year anniversary of the greatest press conference rant of all time pic.twitter.com/25Zpe5OrS6 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 24, 2024

—Former Louisville and Ballard High safety Josh Minkins has flipped his transfer commitment from West Virginia to Cincinnati.

—Speaking of Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield has hired Iowa State LBs coach Tyson Veidt to be his new defensive coordinator after Bryan Brown bolted for Ole Miss earlier this month.

—Matt Norlander’s latest Court Report for CBS focuses on, among other things, the candidates to be the next head coach at DePaul.

—Bourbon and Beyond stepped it up this year.

—U of L men’s tennis standout Miguel Avendaño has been named ACC Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Week.

—Twirl action is college basketball’s latest halfcourt set craze.

—Tickets for this weekend’s NFL conference championship games are on pace to be the most expensive in history.

Currently, the NFC Championship game has an average price of $2,431, and the AFC Championship game has an average list price of $2,199. Not only are these the two most expensive NFL conference championship games we’ve ever tracked, but they’re the only two with an average list price of more than $2,000. Previously, the most expensive conference championship game was last year’s Eagles vs. 49ers NFC Championship in Philadelphia, which had an average price of $1,822.

—The Athletic’s Grace Raynor writes about the in-flux state of Clemson football.

—Want to know the Louisville football schedule before it drops tonight at 5? Of course you do.

8/31 — vs. Austin Peay

9/7 — vs. Jacksonsville State

9/14 — BYE

9/21 — vs. Georgia Tech

9/28 — at Notre Dame

10/5 — vs. SMU

10/12 — at Virginia

10/19 — vs. Miami

10/25 (Fri.) — at Boston College

11/2 — at Clemson

11/9 — BYE

11/16 — at Stanford

11/123 — vs. Pittsburgh

11/30 — at Kentucky

—Duke Basketball Report recaps Tuesday night’s win over the Cards.

—JD King has some more thoughts from the Blue Devil perspective here.

—There will be no shots taken at Patrick Mahomes this week by Lamar Jackson.

Can’t blame him. Sign of high respect. pic.twitter.com/xIIZo7lPGr — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 24, 2024

—Kentucky “got punked” last night at South Carolina.

—Ibn Green is the guest on the latest episode of Larry O’Bannon’s podcast.

—The next generation of “supporting Kentucky by attending a Louisville game at the same time Kentucky is actually playing” might be the strongest yet.

—The Athletic reveals its midseason college basketball All-Americans here.

—Jeff Brohm and his staff hosted more than a dozen prospects last night at the Louisville-Duke basketball game for a Junior Day event.

—Matt Brown writes about the (sort of) death of Sports Illustrated.

—Ashton Gillotte and Quincy Riley both said the pros of returning to Louisville for one more year outweighed the cons.

“I just talked to my family, prayed it up, obviously trying to get scout opinions and all that kind of stuff,” Gillotte said. “Just like how I always have, I’m just trusting the plan that God has for me, and that’s what I felt called to do. That’s what led me to my decision to come back.” “My decision was based on what would be best for me and the position I’m in, then coming back with my pros and cons,” Riley added. “I feel like there were more pros than cons with staying, rather than cons than pros for leaving. So I just trusted God’s plan, and I just stuck with it.”

—The U of L women’s basketball home game against Virginia Tech on Feb. 18 will now tip off at 2 p.m. instead of 1 p.m.

—And finally, the Rutherford Show is rolling this afternoon from 3-6 on The Big X. You can stream it here.