Seedy K’s GameCap: Duke

Tis a fascinating statistic, if, frankly, signifying nothing relevant in a fairly uninteresting ACC encounter that played out pretty much as one might have realistically expected beforehand.

The Duke Blue Devils bested Louisville’s Cardinals 83-69 at the Yum! Tuesday night.

A basketball game between a couple of the foremost college basketball programs since the mid 20th Century featured nary a single fastbreak basket.

None by the victors.

None by the vanquished.

I just find that interesting. A curiosity.

Other than that, what is there to say?

This is not Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils.

This is not Denny Crum’s or Rick Pitino’s or Peck Hickman’s or even John Dromo’s Cardinals.

This was not Dallas in ‘86.

This was not Indy in ‘13.

This was, at least from this guy, meh.

* * * * *

Down 11 at intermission, U of L had a good, a solid if not overwhelming start to the 2d.

A Skyy Clark J with 15:20 to play cut the Evil Empire’s lead to three.

Duke countered with a couple freebies.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield snared a Tre White miss for a follow deuce, and the disadvantage was again just a long ball away at 46-49.

Eleven seconds later Mark Mitchell corralled a Kyle Filipowski errant bomb, found Tyrese Proctor behind the arc, and the visitors doubled their lead.

Louisville never got closer than five the rest of the night in the eventual 14 point L, its 13th of the campaign against six Ws.

* * * * *

The Cardinals actually led, though it didn’t take long to understand this wasn’t going to be another Coral Gables.

U of L tallied on its first three possessions of the contest. A BH-H deuce, a Clarence Williams inside/out triple on a BH-H assist, and another threeball from Clark.

Meanwhile Duke sandwiched an empty possession with an open back door slam on the first opportunity of the game, and an unchecked layup off an inbounds play.

After Williams made one of two at the charity stripe, the Cardinals led 9-6 at the 16:28.

After matching longballs, two Duke dunks and a layup, a Cardinal turnover and missed bunny, the scoreboard read Duke 17, Louisville 12 when the Cards took a timeout at 14:05.

At that juncture, the visitors had made five FGs in a row, four dunks total, and were +10 in the paint (12-2).

Louisville toyed with single digit relevance for a short while.

But soon enough, the highly favored team with its Golden Arches AA-laden roster did what was expected, and pulled away.

* * * * *

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield boxscored 20 and 11.

James and Clark each scored 13. Johnson had 10 off the bench.

Next: Virginia.

— c d kaplan