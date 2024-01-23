Duke handles Louisville, 83-69

In a story that is becoming all too familiar for Louisville men’s basketball fans, the Cardinals made things interesting for stretches against a heavily favored opponent before ultimately falling by double-digits.

The latest heavily favored opponent to play the villain in this story was No. 12 Duke, which dispatched of U of L, 83-69, Tuesday night inside the KFC Yum Center.

The Cardinals dug themselves a 16-point hole in the first half, clawed back to within five on multiple occasions after halftime, but could never get the defensive stops necessary to truly threaten their visitors.

On a night where Duke didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, sophomore reserve Tyrese Proctor was able to play hero. Proctor went 4-of-10 from three, dished out four assists and poured in a career-high 24 points to lead the way for the Blue Devils.

Forward Mark Mitchell returned from a knee injury to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds, while Duke All-American candidate Kyle Filipowski still managed to add 17 and 15 despite a 6-for-16 shooting night.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield’s strong play inside led the way for Louisville. The junior forward scored 20 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Mike James (13), Skyy Clark (13) and Ty-Laur Johnson (10) joined BHH as double-figure scorers.

At this point, it’s pretty much the same story every single time this team takes the floor: They play hard enough, they do enough well on offense, they just don’t have any idea what to do on defense. If they did, they’d have a fighting chance in a lot of these games.

Louisville now sits at 6-13 overall and alone in last place in the ACC standings with a 1-7 league record. Virginia comes to town on Saturday.