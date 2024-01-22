Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—NET Rankings Update (men’s): No. 223

—NET Rankings Update (women’s): No. 20

—The week ahead in Cardinal athletics:

Tuesday, January 23

Men’s Basketball vs #6/7 Duke - 7 p.m. ET (KFC Yum! Center)

Thursday, January 25

#13/12 Women’s Basketball vs Boston College - 7 p.m. ET (KFC Yum! Center)

Friday, January 26

Track&Field at PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational - (Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center)

Saturday, January 27

Track&Field at PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational - (Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center)

Men’s Basketball vs Virginia - 12 p.m. ET (KFC Yum! Center)

#13/6 Swim&Dive vs Kentucky - 1 p.m. ET (Ralph Wright Natatorium)

Men’s Tennis vs LSU (ITA Kickoff Weekend) - 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28

Men’s Tennis vs South Carolina/Clemson (ITA Kickoff Weekend)

Women’s Tennis vs Kennesaw State - 11 a.m. ET (Bass-Rudd Tennis Center)

#13/12 Women’s Basketball vs Pittsburgh - 2 p.m. ET (KFC Yum! Center)

Women’s Tennis vs Middle Tennessee - 4 p.m. ET (Bass-Rudd Tennis Center)

—Jermayne Lole announced on Friday that he’ll be returning to Louisville for one more season. This has the potential to be the best defensive front the Cardinals have ever fielded.

—With more than half the basketball season in the books, Kenny Payne hopes his basketball team will start doing good basketball things

There are 13 ACC regular-season games and the league tournament remaining. I asked Payne what he and the team can do to fix things — starting this week with the Duke and Virginia home games. “One is transition (defense),” Payne said. “Making sure that we get back, build a wall and don’t give up easy layups and easy threes in transition. I think that’s vital. That starts everything. “Some of that probably could be attributed to turnovers or bad shots. (Or) relaxing. We score. They come back down and they get a wide open three. “Two, I think defensively the communication part for me is the big one, along with the transition. There are the times on the court when two guys are coming together and they should talk out a switch or if they’re going to stay. “Neither one of them is saying anything to the other. And they’re going with one man leaving the other guy open. That’s a problem. “We’ve been working on it from day one, but we have to get better at that. And I have a bunch of guys that are young. And the hardest thing to do in this game is communicate, to talk, especially if in your DNA has always been to be a quiet kid. “You got to get out of that and be able to communicate to your teammates loudly and early so that we can react. “If we could just clear it up those two things, transition and talking to each other. We will be a lot better defensively.” The clean up needs to begin on Aisle One Tuesday night.soon.

—DePaul has fired men’s basketball coach Tony Stubblefield, who went 2-0 in games against Louisville.

—Former Cardinal standout Paolo DelPiccolo is retiring after eight seasons as a player with Louisville City FC. DelPiccolo accepted a full-time role coaching in the club’s youth academy and assisting with the first team.

—The move from New England to Baltimore was a massive upgrade for Malik Cunningham.

—Kenny Payne says he expects his team to keep grinding through its current (latest) losing streak.

—Cardinal Authority is keeping tabs on the latest scholarship offers being handed out by the Louisville football coaching staff.

—Quinn Slazinski is having himself a season for West Virginia, which stunned third-ranked Kansas over the weekend.

—I’d say this was the worst perimeter defense I’d ever seen if I hadn’t seen it in like 95 percent of the games we’ve played over the last year and a half.

—Lions.

—Blake Hinson’s interaction with the Cameron Crazies after Pitt’s stunner in Durham on Saturday is the gift that keeps on giving.

I combed through hundreds of still shots and hours of footage to collect all the middle fingers thrown up by Duke students at Pitt’s Blake Hinson.



Check out all the different angles and all the different facial expressions from these lifelong Duke fans. pic.twitter.com/hiHOVKpc60 — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) January 21, 2024

—Saturday’s Ravens-Texans playoff game was the most watched NFL game ever on ESPN.

—Trinity, St. X and Manual are all in the top 10 of the latest Kentucky high school boys basketball media poll.

—Malik Williams has been a force in the G League this season.

—The U of L men’s tennis team stayed undefeated with a road victory over the weekend.

—The women’s tennis team took down Eastern Kentucky.

—Three former Cards are still dreaming about a trip to the Super Bowl this season.

—Come back and coach the team, Russ.

i always played because i love the game of basketball,,,



as a 6ft undersized combo guard from Brooklyn NY,,,never would i have thought at University of Louisville,,, one of the greatest programs ever,,, that my **number** (not jersey) would be retired…



i found out on Twitter… https://t.co/lcIpi17vYF — Russ Smith The Specter ️ (@TheRussdiculous) January 22, 2024

—The U of L women’s basketball team didn’t just lose to North Carolina on Sunday, they handed the Tar Heels first place in the ACC.

