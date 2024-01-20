Wake Forest hammers Louisville, 90-65

The latest embarrassment for the Louisville men’s basketball program came Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem as the Cardinals allowed Wake Forest to make 18 three-pointers on their way to a 90-65 victory that was never once in doubt.

The 18 made three-pointers were one shy of matching a school-record for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest tied the Louisville opponent record of 18 three-point field goals made in a game with 18-of-35 shooting today. West Virginia is the only other opponent to make that many, making 18 of 27 in a 93-85 overtime win by the Cards on March 26, 2005. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) January 20, 2024

Louisville actually shot at or above 50 percent from the field for most of their game, but their refusal to guard anyone on the other end of the floor — a common theme for the last year and-a-half — nullified any offensive success.

Five Wake Forest players scored in double figures, and seven — including all five starters — made at least one three-pointer. The Cardinals connected on only two shots from beyond the arc, and attempted just 11.

Tre White led Louisville with 17 points, while Mike James added 16 and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield 12. Zan Payne started the game and the second half, producing no statistics outside of one personal foul.

He really is trolling us. It’s not a joke anymore. It’s the only possible explanation.

All we can do now is remember and celebrate the good times.

Seven more weeks.