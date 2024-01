Louisville football officially enrolls 24 players from transfer portal

University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm added 24 mid-year transfers who have enrolled in classes for the winter semester and will available to compete in spring practice, which will begin in March. Dates will be released later.

Brohm added 10 players on the defensive side of the football and 14 offensive players. On defense, the Cards signed seven defensive backs, two defensive linemen and one linebacker, while on offense, UofL inked six offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two tight ends and running backs, and one quarterback.

The Cards also added five high school signees in December in running back Isaac Brown, linebacker Trent Carter, defensive end Maurice Davis, offensive lineman Ransom McDermott, and wide receiver JoJo Stone who are also enrolled in classes for the winter.

Only two committed transfers - Harvard DL Thor Griffith and San Diego State TE Mark Redman - are not currently enrolled.