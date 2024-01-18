Louisville Takes Down Clemson 81-64

The Cards started off a little slowly and finished a little rough but the part in between was pretty dominant. Louisville had a 66-41 lead going into the 4th quarter but let Clemson go on a run to cut the lead to 69-54 and Coach Walz had to send some of the starters back in to settle things down. However on a night where NC State, Virginia Tech, and Florida State were all upset Louisville secured another road win to remain undefeated in ACC play.

Jayda Curry led the Cards in scoring with 19. Kiki Jefferson had 17 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds. Olivia Cochran had 12 points and 6 rebounds.

After the game Coach Walz said, “I don’t know if we’ve had anybody get 20 shots in one single game this entire year which is remarkable because you have to guard everybody.” He added that the transfers “wanted to win at a new level, they wanted a new challenge.... they’re here to play basketball and it’s been a lot of fun because they really, really have put their time and effort on the court.”

Associate Coach Shay Robinson said, “It’s hard to pick up road wins in this league and we did some really good things throughout the game but like in the 4th quarter we need to get a little better and tighten up to put that full 40 together.”

Coach Robinson praised several players. “Kiki does a great job. She’s like an old soul out there. She never gets sped up. It’s like her change of pace it works because she goes slow and then he goes kinda fast... she’s getting way more comfortable and confident with her role on this team.” Coach Walz said, “She’s fantastic. She’s a joy to coach

He talked about Jayda Curry’s increasing aggressiveness: “That’s one of the things we’ve been talking about with her since the summer is coming in here and believing in herself.... and just attacking the game.” Coach Walz said, “I told her after the first quarter if you’re not going to look to shoot then I’m going to put you on the bench and she did so I was really proud of her. She was aggressive, she attacked, and she also passed the ball.”

The Cards stay on the road and travel to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina. Coach Robinson said, “We’re trying to go up there and send a message. It’s a huge game. Ranked team. We’ve got to come locked and loaded.” The game is Sunday at 2PM and can be seen on the ACC Network.