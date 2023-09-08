Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Last night, the Detroit Lions and Louisville Cardinals won football games within an hour of each other. I never thought I’d live long enough to see the day. The vibes truly could not be more immaculate.

—Alexis Cubit has the CJ’s game story on the Murray State blowout.

—In-person sports betting is now officially legal in Kentucky.

—Eric Crawford’s rapid reaction (video) on last night’s 56-0 win over Murray State is here.

—Oscar is the man.

—Jamari Thrash and Jawhar Jordan are both off to monster starts for the Cards.

—It’ll be a top 10 showdown in Syracuse tonight where the fourth-ranked Orange men’s soccer team will host No. 7 Louisville. You can watch the 8 p.m. match on the ACC Network.

—The U of L women’s soccer team dropped a 2-0 road contest to Indiana. The Cards will host Wyoming on Sunday.

—Sports needs cable. Charter and Comcast are starting to figure out they don’t need sports. That’s bad news for ESPN, and Joe Ovies says (video) that’s bad news for the ACC, which is projecting its future on a distressed model.

—I love that everyone just assumed this was a transfer from UK. Nope, just a dude from Illinois in his fourth year with the Racers.

—Everyone agrees: Nine quarterbacks in one game is wild as hell.

—The fifth-ranked U of L field hockey team will host No. 18 Ohio State tonight at 6:05.

—Saturday Blitz has three takeaways from Louisville’s blowout win.

—You can help in supporting Louisville native Charlie Owen and his Lahaina Bakery employees, who lost so much in the Maui wildfires, by donating here.

—This is easily the wildest stat to come out of last night, and probably the wildest stat to come out of a Louisville game in some time.

—Busting Brackets wonders if Kenny Payne can solve his point guard problem this season.

—Mack Brown blasted the NCAA after North Carolina WR Tez Walker was declared ineligible for the season on Thursday.

—The CJ has a photo gallery from last night’s win.

—The Murray Ledger recaps the Racers’ lopsided defeat.

—LSU gave Kim Mulkey a big ol’ national-title salary bump.

—Great shot here.

—Cardinal Authority’s Michael McCammon talks (video) about last night’s biggest plays.

—Cardinal Authority is also keeping tabs on where U of L’s football commits are playing this weekend.

—Burner Ball says that if Kenny Payne’s second season goes anything like his first, Louisville may have its eyes on Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang.

—Gotta love Jaws.

—Speaking of, Jawhar for Heisman shirts are now available.

—Racing Louisville will play in the Challenge Cup Final tomorrow at 12:30 on CBS.

—The Athletic looks at your best bets for week two in college football.

