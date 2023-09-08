Filed under: Highlights: Louisville 56, Murray State 0 By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Sep 8, 2023, 12:51am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Highlights: Louisville 56, Murray State 0 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK Highlights: Condensed game: Jeff Brohm postgame: More From Card Chronicle Seedy K’s GameCap: Murray State Everything Jeff Brohm said after Louisville’s win over Murray State Louisville shuts out Murray State, 56-0 Open Thread: Louisville vs. Murray State Two Minute Plays: Georgia Tech Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Loading comments...
Loading comments...