Louisville a heavy favorite over Murray State

After a thrilling 39-34 win over Georgia Tech in the Aflac Kickoff Game last Friday, Louisville is a heavy favorite to move to 2-0 on the 2023 season with a win over FCS opponent Murray State Thursday night at L&N Stadium.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 42.5-point favorite over the Racers.

Louisville is 7-2 straight up in its last nine games as a favorite. Included in that stretch is their season-opening victory six days ago.

Picked to finish 11th in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State is coming off of a 41-10 drubbing of Presbyterian in its season-opener. The Racers finished the 2022 season with a 2-9 record.

Louisville has won seven of its last nine games when playing as a favorite. The Cardinals have also won their last six meetings with Murray State.

